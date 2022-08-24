Lamborghini has been working on numerous additions to its range as it prepares for an electrified future. The iconic V10 in the middle of the Huracan is being celebrated before the baby Lambo is reinvented as an all-new car, potentially with a V8 engine. After unveiling the Huracan Tecnica earlier this year, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker is putting the finishing touches on what is expected to be the last new Huracan ever, the off-road-focused Sterrato.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO