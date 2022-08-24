Read full article on original website
Famous BMW Tuner Hands Lamborghini Urus An 830 HP Mega-Upgrade
If you're looking for a rapid SUV with an exotic badge, there are several options to choose from. Aston Martin's DBX707 is a fine choice, but if you're looking for something Italian, the Lamborghini Urus is the one to have until the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue arrives. In anticipation of that, the Raging Bull recently unveiled the Urus Performante, a more hardcore version with 657 horsepower and a Rally Mode.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Will Have Off-Road Rubber
Lamborghini has been working on numerous additions to its range as it prepares for an electrified future. The iconic V10 in the middle of the Huracan is being celebrated before the baby Lambo is reinvented as an all-new car, potentially with a V8 engine. After unveiling the Huracan Tecnica earlier this year, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker is putting the finishing touches on what is expected to be the last new Huracan ever, the off-road-focused Sterrato.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe hits 203 mph top speed on Autobahn with ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
20th Anniversary Golf R Sets Nurburgring Record For AWD Hot Hatches
20th-anniversary edition Golf R lapped the Nurburgring in 7:47.31 minutes. Becomes the fastest AWD hot hatch around the Green Hell. 329 horsepower, raised speed limit of 168 mph, and Special Mode developed for the Nurburgring. Volkswagen has built its fastest Golf R yet in the form of the special edition...
