It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
Located in the heights of Silver Lake, the Paramour Estate is a Los Angeles landmark that was finished in 1923. Originally, it was named the Canfield Moreno Estate after its original owners Daisy Canfield Moreno and her husband Antonio Moreno. The Paramour Estate has rooms available to guests and is also a hot spot for celebrities.
Wildlife came slowly. Initially, the Nature Center was stocked with three foxes and three opossums that had been captured within the city limits. The post Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
After living in a parking lot, high school sophomore Maria Christina Benitez has a bedroom for the first time in her life."All my life I've lived in an apartment," she said. "Now, we have a home. I lost so much stuff but I gained so much more. I'm so happy for that."Tears of joy were hard to hide as it was not too long ago when Benitez and her family were homeless with nowhere to go. With no insurance nor a steady income, Benitez, her brother and their parents were forced to live underneath a simple canopy after a fire...
September is finally here but August isn’t leaving quietly. Check out the festivals, musical performances and camping events happening around LA this week. For more geeky events, check out our summer geek guide. Aug. 26. The Music Center’s Dance DTLA. Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave.,...
Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.
To understand the Eastside, you first have to understand the Eastside.
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard."I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in. "I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4...
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
Topanga Canyon is an iconic hiker’s paradise, nestled in the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the luxurious Malibu coastline. This unique landscape offers incredible trails; some are easy to navigate and others are improvised with a fair amount of scrambling. Topanga Time Tunnel, as locals call it, leans more towards the latter, so you’ll need to be a fairly established hiker and come prepared. While this natural haven is a little off the beaten track, you’ll be rewarded with incredible scenery including unique rock formations, dense vegetation and natural pools fed by springs running through the canyon. Your journey begins on Lower Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll see a yellow “Slippery When Wet” sign just a half mile beyond Topanga Lumber & Hardware Co. From there, you’ll need to dodge traffic (depending on where you park) and go beyond the guardrails. From there, you’ll find a dirt trail that leads you to the unmissable tunnel covered in vivid graffiti. While wandering through a dark, 0minous tunnel may seem a little sketchy, this huge storm drain is essentially your portal to a magical oasis where time seems to stand still.
KTLA's Lynette Romero's The Morrison named most dog-friendly place to eat in the country. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KTLA 5 anchor Lynette Romero and...
An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
