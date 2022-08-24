ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When you’re traveling for business, it’s important to make the most of your time away. This guide will teach you everything you need to know to make the trip go as smoothly as possible. From packing essentials to tips on how to make the most of your time in your destination, this guide has it all. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, make sure to read and follow these tips to ensure a successful trip!
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British schoolboy, eight, who was bitten by three sharks on family Caribbean holiday after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'

A British schoolboy was savaged by three sharks while he was on a family holiday in the Caribbean after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'. Finley Downer, eight, was in The Bahamas with his family last week on an excursion to the protected harbour Compass Cay when the horrific attack happened.
ACCIDENTS
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
TRAVEL
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

Cancun Becomes the First Mexican City to Get Rid of Mandatory Customs Forms

No one likes waiting in hours-long customs lines at the start of their vacation, but that’s the experience many visitors to Cancun have had. Until last week, that is. As of Aug. 20, 2022, after almost six months of painfully long waits, government officials scrapped mandatory customs forms and tourist cards (Forma Migratoria Múltiple or FMM) at Cancun International Airport after much pleading from tourism operators.
TRAVEL
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Driving through the lush green cliffside and admiring the vibrant blue coastline, we were excited to find ourselves on the stunning Samana Peninsula. Set away from the crowded tourist hubs of the Dominican Republic, Samana felt like a breath of fresh air. Sublime Samana, part of the Small Luxury Hotels Collection, is a stylish and inviting boutique property perfect for those looking for stunning scenery, a tranquil ambiance, five star facilities, and an unforgettable stretch of sand. Set on an idyllic beach fringed with clusters of swaying palm trees, pristine fine sand, and vibrant clear waters, we felt as if we had stepped onto the shores of paradise. The hotel boasts one of the most beautiful private beaches we’ve visited with a postcard worthy surrounding.
aarp.org

Travelers to Europe Will Soon Face a New Fee

Next year, travelers to Europe will find an unexpected addition to their trip: an entrance fee. Beginning in November 2023, U.S. visitors to the European Union will be required to pay a seven-euro charge (about $7.13), and must apply for approval before they arrive via a website or app. The...
TRAVEL
Narcity

I Flew Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air & You Really Get What You Pay For

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. For my recent visit from Calgary to Vancouver for work, I decided to try out Canada's "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air. The airline was...
TRAVEL
prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France

Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
TRAVEL
Refinery29

Black Travel Agencies Have a Massive Cultural — & Emotional — Impact in Latin America

My affinity to Cuba is in large part informed by my personal trips to the island. It started out as a quest to document Cuba’s underground music scene and unique preservation of hip-hop culture. In the age of President Barack Obama and the thawing of U.S.-Cuba travel restrictions, it was finally made possible for someone like me, a Washington Heights-born Dominican-American, to physically make that voyage. But no U.S. government agency would ever have the vested interest in boasting the heart or humanity of Cuba. It’s because of grassroots agencies like AfroLatinx Travel, one of a growing group of organizations that facilitate travel, trips, tours, and itineraries focused on Black heritage, legacy, culture, and realities, that I got more than just music out of our Caribbean neighbor. Today, she feels like something close to home.
TRAVEL

