Effective Monday, August 29, the front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The counter will be closed during other hours and weekends due to temporary staffing shortages. Currently, there are Records Section vacancies of more than 40%. Lobby access will remain open 24 hours for acceptance of bail payments for Eugene Municipal charges and use of the “Red Phone” (direct line to Communications/ Dispatch Center) if needed to initiate a call for service. All other services customarily handled at the window will be done during the reduced hours.

EUGENE, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO