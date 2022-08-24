Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash on Hwy 126E-Lane County
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 29. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39) of Florence, failed to negotiate a corner and exited the roadway, striking a tree.
Tim Chuey Area Status Report
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 33 the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 37 the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Cottage Grove: The Air Quality Index 23 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD POLLEN COUNT. Courtesy of Oregon Allergy Associates. Note: The...
Officer Involved Shooting Investigation — McMinnville Police Department
Officer Involved Shooting Investigation — McMinnville Police Department – 08/24/22. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the male exited the apartment building and confronted officers. Preliminary investigation has indicated that at least one round was fired by officers, striking the subject. Medical aid was rendered but the subject was declared deceased at the scene.
‘Close to normal’ — Local schools ready with updated coronavirus guidelines
PENDLETON — The pandemic attending public schools complicated, but the 2022 fall term is bringing a return to the norm for Oregon schools. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for schools that loosened previous guidance, and allowed school districts across America to take the lead on how to manage coronavirus within their schools.
Phone company advises of 911 disruption for parts of River Road area
Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911. There is no known cause or estimated time to resolve.
Records Section Front Counter Hours Change
Effective Monday, August 29, the front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The counter will be closed during other hours and weekends due to temporary staffing shortages. Currently, there are Records Section vacancies of more than 40%. Lobby access will remain open 24 hours for acceptance of bail payments for Eugene Municipal charges and use of the “Red Phone” (direct line to Communications/ Dispatch Center) if needed to initiate a call for service. All other services customarily handled at the window will be done during the reduced hours.
Prolific burglar sentenced to 15 years prison
A prolific burglar, who victimized several Eugene businesses during the height of the pandemic, has been sentenced after a year of meticulous work by investigators. Thomas Dale Young, 40, from Independence, Oregon, pled guilty to 19 Burglary counts (from 15 different burglaries, 12 of which were Eugene Police cases) and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner
HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
Identified: Man found deceased in Willamette River August 7, 202
The man found deceased was identified as Josef Baiddou, age 43, and his family has been notified. On August 7 at 10:22 a.m., a person called Central Lane 911 after a white male, age 43, was observed deceased in the Willamette River in shallow water. The location was just east of River House, 301 N. Adams Street. Eugene Police officers responded as well as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy. There were no significant observable injuries and the death does not appear to be criminal in nature. LCSO helped recover the body and the Lane County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.
Fire damages Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College is still open for business as normal despite a fire causing considerable damage to the building early in the morning of Monday, Aug. 15. BMCC Chief Operating Officer Patrick Sisneros said most of the damage is to the exterior...
Robbery suspect fires shot inside deli
At 7:31 a.m. today, August 25, Eugene Police units were dispatched to a robbery with a gun at Sandy’s Deli, 4925 Barger Avenue. The suspect was reported to have fired a shot inside the business and fled the location with the cash. No one was injured. Multiple Eugene Police...
Milton-Freewater shooting hits family home
MILTON-FREEWATER — A family living in the area of town between McLoughlin High School and the Milton-Freewater Golf Course was awoken by the shooting that occurred on their street, Southwest First Avenue, at just after midnight, Saturday, Aug. 20. Although few official details were known by 10 a.m., Providence...
Man arrested after shooting
At 3:56 p.m. on August 20, Central Lane Communications Center (911) received a call from a man about a shooting that he’d been involved in and that had just occurred at storage units in the 29900 block of Willow Creek Road. Eugene Police patrol units were dispatched and as patrol arrived, they located the caller, David Anthony Colage, aged 58, of Eugene, and he was compliant. EPD officers quickly began rendering aid to the two female victims. They applied tourniquets to both victims and Eugene Springfield Fire transported them to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive. The shooting was related to a property dispute.
Detectives apprehend suspect in August 15th assault
Incident: Detectives apprehend suspect in August 15th assault. More Information: Public Information Coordinator, spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Medina, Jeffery Louis 61-year-old resident of Veneta. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On August 15th, 2022, Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Gateway Street in Springfield regarding an assault. Officers made contact...
Street Crimes Unit & SWAT arrests man after shots fired in neighborhood
On August 15 at 8:52 p.m., Eugene Police received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. Firing a pistol in a residential neighborhood poses a substantial risk to those in the area, and EPD attempted to contact Engel was contacted by phone. Engel refused to exit. Coincidentally, EPD’s Street Crimes Unit had a search warrant signed by a Lane County Circuit Court judge, with probable cause to arrest Engel. This was already in place, so a decision to serve the warrant earlier than planned. EPD Patrol, SCU, SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, Metro Explosives Disposal Team, Tactical Dispatch and Drone Team deployed to the area to more safely address taking Engel into custody.
Street Crimes Unit arrests man after reports of drug delivery
The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit, was notified of suspected narcotic activity at 5973 St. Helena Street. A follow-up investigation resulted in EPD SCU applying for and being granted a search warrant for the residence, which they served on August 17 at 11:50 a.m., with the assistance of EPD SWAT, EPD Drone and EPD Investigations.
