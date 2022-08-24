Signing up to be a football coach means signing up to be a nomad. Karl Dorrell is no exception. The 2022 football season will mark Dorrell’s 35th in the profession, his third as the leader of the Colorado Buffaloes. Since that first season in 1998 as a graduate assistant at UCLA, Dorrell has worked for 11 different college or NFL programs. Some of them — CU, UCLA, the Miami Dolphins — have welcomed Dorrell into the fold on multiple occasions.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO