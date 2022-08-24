Read full article on original website
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless coalition client interviews retiring CEO ParvenskyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado Daily
Rooney: Hope for future doesn’t help the present for CU Buffs football
Signing up to be a football coach means signing up to be a nomad. Karl Dorrell is no exception. The 2022 football season will mark Dorrell’s 35th in the profession, his third as the leader of the Colorado Buffaloes. Since that first season in 1998 as a graduate assistant at UCLA, Dorrell has worked for 11 different college or NFL programs. Some of them — CU, UCLA, the Miami Dolphins — have welcomed Dorrell into the fold on multiple occasions.
Commit Updates: CU pledge and 2023 target impress in high school opener
The Friday night lights turned on for the first time in the 2022 season to an ominous sky and a rain-soaked field. Despite weather delays, Colorado commit Hank Zilinskas, and offered prospect Ismael Cisse were able to get their senior seasons started when the Cherry Creek Bruins took on the Ralston Valley Mustangs Friday night at the North Area Athletic Complex.
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Regis Jesuit topples Valor Christian in wild overtime opener
HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team came out on top of a wild rollercoaster of a season opener with an overtime victory over Valor Christian Friday night. In a showdown between two of the top four teams in Class 5A, which was filled with early-season mistakes on both sides, the Raiders came away with the only points of overtime when senior quarterback Exander Carroll hooked up with sophomore Grayson McPherson on a touchdown pass that gave them a thrilling 23-17 victory.
aboutboulder.com
The Greatest Show in Colorado Comes to Boulder
Circus Foundry, Denver’s premier contemporary circus company, is proud to announce the opening of their latest show “Smoke & Mirrors” this September at theaters in Boulder and Denver. They will be in Boulder at the Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut St, September 2nd / September 3rd. This new artistic production features acrobatics, aerial arts, juggling, dance, and more.
Real estate is not a spectator sport. You must be fit to sell homes in Denver
Who do the Denver Broncos partner up with to "be sold"? With headquarters in Denver Colorado it is an easy "fit to sell homes" with RE/MAX Professionals! Just as sports news moves at a rapid pace in the Mile High city; so does real estate! But whether if it is buyers market or a sellers market; you definitely want a Professional in your corner. Meet Kim Farnell.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
John Elway misses cut, Guy Boros takes lead at 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open
DENVER — John Elway’s time at the 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open is over. And a mainstay on the PGA Tour Champions tops the leaderboard after the second round at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Thursday. Elway, playing as an amateur out of Cherry Hills Country Club,...
Watch: Passengers throw punches in Denver airport brawl
New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.
Raising Cane's picks site of next Colorado restaurant
DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has announced plans for its next Colorado restaurant. Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Boulevard at Interstate 70, in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver. Set to open in late October, the restaurant will give Raising Cane’s...
secretdenver.com
10 Fun, Weird Facts About Denver You Probably Never Heard Of Before
Denver has got some really interesting origin stories, from the birthplace of the cheeseburger to the tradition of hanging lights. Here are 10 really cool and weird facts about Denver that you’ve probably never heard of before. 1. The Coors Field mascot has a prehistoric origin story. The Denver...
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
castlepinesconnection.com
One Trip into the Pines Brought Peace
Growing up, I was not that kid who pretended to be a reporter or was glued to the news. I was more of a kid who climbed trees, had skinned knees and never wanted to come inside until the sun set. My father said I could wear anyone down with my questions.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: Ram Welcome 2022
Colorado State University students participate in the annual Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 18 and Street fair Aug. 19. Just before the start of each fall semester, CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students to the campus community. Navigate Left. Navigate Right.
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Denver
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Mile High City.
New parkway would access Denver International Airport
Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state
(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.
Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable
A few days after Denver police officers recklessly injured six innocent bystanders when they fired on a suspect in a crowded downtown area, police Cmdr. Matt Clark stood before cameras and presented the official version of what happened. The suspect “pulled out a handgun and held it in a manner that the muzzle of the […] The post Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
fowlertribune.com
Career CPW officer devoted life to working for Colorado’s wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts
As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America and the discovery ignited a passion in Keefer to help rescue it and other wildlife.
