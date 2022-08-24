ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Rooney: Hope for future doesn’t help the present for CU Buffs football

Signing up to be a football coach means signing up to be a nomad. Karl Dorrell is no exception. The 2022 football season will mark Dorrell’s 35th in the profession, his third as the leader of the Colorado Buffaloes. Since that first season in 1998 as a graduate assistant at UCLA, Dorrell has worked for 11 different college or NFL programs. Some of them — CU, UCLA, the Miami Dolphins — have welcomed Dorrell into the fold on multiple occasions.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Commit Updates: CU pledge and 2023 target impress in high school opener

The Friday night lights turned on for the first time in the 2022 season to an ominous sky and a rain-soaked field. Despite weather delays, Colorado commit Hank Zilinskas, and offered prospect Ismael Cisse were able to get their senior seasons started when the Cherry Creek Bruins took on the Ralston Valley Mustangs Friday night at the North Area Athletic Complex.
ARVADA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Regis Jesuit topples Valor Christian in wild overtime opener

HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team came out on top of a wild rollercoaster of a season opener with an overtime victory over Valor Christian Friday night. In a showdown between two of the top four teams in Class 5A, which was filled with early-season mistakes on both sides, the Raiders came away with the only points of overtime when senior quarterback Exander Carroll hooked up with sophomore Grayson McPherson on a touchdown pass that gave them a thrilling 23-17 victory.
AURORA, CO
aboutboulder.com

The Greatest Show in Colorado Comes to Boulder

Circus Foundry, Denver’s premier contemporary circus company, is proud to announce the opening of their latest show “Smoke & Mirrors” this September at theaters in Boulder and Denver. They will be in Boulder at the Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut St, September 2nd / September 3rd. This new artistic production features acrobatics, aerial arts, juggling, dance, and more.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Raising Cane's picks site of next Colorado restaurant

DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has announced plans for its next Colorado restaurant. Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Boulevard at Interstate 70, in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver. Set to open in late October, the restaurant will give Raising Cane’s...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

10 Fun, Weird Facts About Denver You Probably Never Heard Of Before

Denver has got some really interesting origin stories, from the birthplace of the cheeseburger to the tradition of hanging lights. Here are 10 really cool and weird facts about Denver that you’ve probably never heard of before. 1. The Coors Field mascot has a prehistoric origin story. The Denver...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
COLORADO STATE
castlepinesconnection.com

One Trip into the Pines Brought Peace

Growing up, I was not that kid who pretended to be a reporter or was glued to the news. I was more of a kid who climbed trees, had skinned knees and never wanted to come inside until the sun set. My father said I could wear anyone down with my questions.
CASTLE PINES, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Gallery: Ram Welcome 2022

Colorado State University students participate in the annual Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 18 and Street fair Aug. 19. Just before the start of each fall semester, CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students to the campus community. Navigate Left. Navigate Right.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

New parkway would access Denver International Airport

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable

A few days after Denver police officers recklessly injured six innocent bystanders when they fired on a suspect in a crowded downtown area, police Cmdr. Matt Clark stood before cameras and presented the official version of what happened. The suspect “pulled out a handgun and held it in a manner that the muzzle of the […] The post Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

