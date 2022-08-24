Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Dallas Cowboys 'Studs & Duds': New Names Make 53-Man Roster?
Said Grier of his push to 53: “I put it all out there, and that’s all you can do.”
NFL Reportedly Decides On Potential Punishment For Aaron Donald
Earlier this afternoon, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Just months after the two teams squared off in the Super Bowl, there were back at it this week for joint practices. Unfortunately, things turned ugly when a melee started. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald...
Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
Dallas Cowboys ‘high’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ Walker Little as Tyron Smith replacement
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line suffered a devastating blow before Week 1 with the Tyron Smith injury. As the franchise
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is 'More Like a Sam Bradford Than Baker Mayfield'
Dillon Gabriel's sky-high standards were an early indicator of his perfect fit in Norman, and now his coach calls him "quiet and kind of an assassin."
Cowboys Edge Seahawks 27-26 In Preseason Finale
The Seahawks have ended the preseason winless following a loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Shoot Their Best (Hender)Shot, Get Comeback Win vs. Seahawks
This is about winning jobs. And losing jobs. And, for a Dallas team that most critics think is shy at the receiver and tackle spots, this is about the hoped-for answering of questions.
Cowboys Last Call at AT&T? Which Dak Prescott Backup Makes 53-Man Roster?
Will Grier ruled the evening but Cooper Rush remains confident.
Cowboys Starting Player Will Miss Game Against Buccaneers in Week 1
It looks like Tampa Bay won't be the only team short-handed along the offensive line in this Week 1 matchup between the Bucs and Cowboys.
Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
Davis Webb, Cameron Goode, Elijah Hicks Bid to Make NFL Rosters
Former Cal stars make their final cases Sunday hoping to make regular-season squads
Cowboys Tyron Smith Surgery; Jerry Jones Optimism: 'Back For Playoffs'
Despite major surgery Friday, Dallas expects the perennial Pro Bowl tackle back for ... a postseason run.
Quick Hits: Rhule Comments on Injuries, Mayfield's Day, Interest in Cam Newton + More
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following tonight's preseason game.
Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job
Grier ends the preseason on a high note.
