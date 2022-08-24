ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman Grove, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Benjamin Ave. traffic to shift Thursday afternoon

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced early Thursday morning that traffic on Benjamin Ave. will see a shift by the afternoon. A press release stated the reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th St. east to 1st St. continues to progress and there will be a change in traffic as work moves to the north.
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL

IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newman Grove, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
News Channel Nebraska

NSP troopers conduct surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Platte County

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- For the second day in a row, Nebraska State Patrol troopers conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections in northeast Nebraska. The inspections were held in Columbus and the surrounding area in Platte County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 41...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Warren
Person
Ashley
thebestmix1055.com

Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision

Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola

POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
OSCEOLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Semi vs Suburban accident leaves one dead, one injured near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they were called to an injury accident Thursday before noon. Polk County Sheriff's Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department had been dispatched to the area of mile marker 395 on State Hwy 92, just west of Osceola. The Sheriff's Office said that the...
OSCEOLA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Is there a warrant out for you?

A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#K12#Ngps#Albion News Boone Co#Tribune
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arrested after several disturbance calls

Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday after continued encounters for disturbance. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue after a disturbance between 36-year-old Timothy Lewis of Norfolk and his female roommate. Police cited Lewis for criminal mischief after they found he cut the refrigerator power cord during their first encounter.
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy