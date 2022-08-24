Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
News Channel Nebraska
Benjamin Ave. traffic to shift Thursday afternoon
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced early Thursday morning that traffic on Benjamin Ave. will see a shift by the afternoon. A press release stated the reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th St. east to 1st St. continues to progress and there will be a change in traffic as work moves to the north.
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP troopers conduct surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- For the second day in a row, Nebraska State Patrol troopers conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections in northeast Nebraska. The inspections were held in Columbus and the surrounding area in Platte County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 41...
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
Former employee allegedly caught on video robbing Norfolk business
A man was arrested after breaking into a Norfolk business on Tuesday.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision
Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
KETV.com
One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola
POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs Suburban accident leaves one dead, one injured near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they were called to an injury accident Thursday before noon. Polk County Sheriff's Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department had been dispatched to the area of mile marker 395 on State Hwy 92, just west of Osceola. The Sheriff's Office said that the...
thebestmix1055.com
Is there a warrant out for you?
A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after several disturbance calls
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday after continued encounters for disturbance. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue after a disturbance between 36-year-old Timothy Lewis of Norfolk and his female roommate. Police cited Lewis for criminal mischief after they found he cut the refrigerator power cord during their first encounter.
