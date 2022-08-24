Read full article on original website
The Sports Drive: Negaunee Wins; Marquette Loses; More Week 1 to Come
Marquette, MI – August 26, 2022 – Week one of the high school football season kicked off last night across the U.P. with a number of games. The Negaunee Miners got a hard-fought victory over the Iron Mountain Mountaineers while the Marquette Redmen fell just short in Traverse City. Those recaps as well as looking forward to tonight on today’s show.
