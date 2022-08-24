ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership.  It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

3 incumbents will continue on City Council

With only incumbents filing for election to three seats on the Tehachapi City Council, the council took action at a special meeting Aug. 23, to save the city about $30,000 instead of proceeding with an election Nov. 8. For District 1, the only candidate was Phil Smith. For District 4,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees

If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs

By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County

TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps  – […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

