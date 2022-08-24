Read full article on original website
Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership. It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
Bakersfield Californian
Policy, poverty compound the problem: Kern officials discuss why county claims top homicide rate for 5th year per AG
A Kern County sheriff’s deputy. Two girls, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. A 78-year-old woman. These people are just a few of the victims of local homicides in 2021, Kern County’s deadliest year of homicides since 2012, according to data from the California Attorney General’s Office released last week.
Tehechapi News
3 incumbents will continue on City Council
With only incumbents filing for election to three seats on the Tehachapi City Council, the council took action at a special meeting Aug. 23, to save the city about $30,000 instead of proceeding with an election Nov. 8. For District 1, the only candidate was Phil Smith. For District 4,...
California State University Bakersfield to start providing medicated abortions
While Roe v Wade being overturned has limited access to abortions in many states, California is providing more access.
sjvsun.com
After 355-mile march, UFW staring down another defeat at Newsom’s hands
As its members complete a 355-mile march from Delano to the California Capitol Building in Sacramento, it appears that the United Farm Workers will, for the second straight year, be spurned by Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the heart of the farmworkers’ march is a bill sitting on Newsom’s desk that...
Bakersfield Californian
Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees
If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
City code enforcement talks about Bakersfield's abandoned buildings
Billy Owens, Bakersfield Code Enforcement supervisor talks about the state and status of the Manila Inn property on Union Avenue.
delanonow.com
Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs
By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
Kern County school districts struggle to find bus drivers
Getting students to and from school is essential to many parents who may not be able to bring their children to school themselves. That’s why bus drivers are important in providing transportation.
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
thesungazette.com
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
Bakersfield Californian
Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic
The downtown districts of many California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps – […]
AOL Corp
Country musician Larry Petree and wife found dead in car on desert road, CA police say
The city of Bakersfield, California, is mourning after the shocking deaths of country musician Larry Petree and his wife Betty Petree. The married couple of over 60 years were found dead at their car on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2 p.m, according to KGET.
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
