Clinton, MA

'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!

September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

The last weekend of August is here, but summer isn't over yet! Soak up the last days of the month and treat your children to their last bit of summer vacation. Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five great events going on this Saturday and Sunday to fill up your weekend. Make your free time exciting with activities all over the Worcester area.
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.  You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28

WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement

Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
Animal tranquilizer xylazine found mixed with drugs in Worcester County

REGION – A rise in the detection of the animal tranquilizer xylazine mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County has led to concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. “It’s alarming that we started seeing this,” Early said....
Charlton’s Old Home Day offers new twists yet again

While there are many fairs and festivals in South Country and Central Massachusetts in the fall, none are quite so unique in ushering in autumn than Old Home Day in the town of Charlton. A tradition, Old Home Day in Charlton will take place on Labor Day weekend, boasting almost...
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1

WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
