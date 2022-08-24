Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
'I know I'm ready:' First-time bus driver practices skills before the start of school year
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kyle Williams-Ramos is going from delivering mail to dropping kids off at school. He's a newly-licensed bus driver for the Worcester Public Schools. "I came in kind of nervous, not knowing if I would necessarily fit in," Ramos said. What You Need To Know. Kyle Williams-Ramos is...
spectrumnews1.com
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
245 BPS teacher vacancies with two weeks until first day of school
BOSTON — The state’s largest school district is working down to the wire to fill 245 teacher vacancies. Boston Public School students in grades 1 through 12 report to class in just two weeks on September 8th. According to the district, there’s particular need for middle school science...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
The last weekend of August is here, but summer isn't over yet! Soak up the last days of the month and treat your children to their last bit of summer vacation. Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five great events going on this Saturday and Sunday to fill up your weekend. Make your free time exciting with activities all over the Worcester area.
For whom the bells will toll: Worcester schoolteachers prep for first day Monday
WORCESTER — The phone alarms — and perhaps one or two alarm clocks? — were due to sound early Monday, the first day of school in Worcester. Students and teachers throughout the region are facing the unofficial end of summer this week. Most schools in Worcester County...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Free Cake
SHREWSBURY - Nothing Bundt Cakes, with a location at 98 Boston Turnpike, will celebrate its 25th birthday on Thursday, September 1. To mark the occasion, the first 250 guests on Thursday will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes is also...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28
WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
Worcester college students cheer Biden debt forgiveness plan
WORCESTER — As college students continued to flock to Worcester to move into their dorms and reunite with friends, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would cancel federal student loan debt for many borrowers, as well as extend the federal repayment moratorium one final time. Individuals earning $125,000...
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
communityadvocate.com
Animal tranquilizer xylazine found mixed with drugs in Worcester County
REGION – A rise in the detection of the animal tranquilizer xylazine mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County has led to concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. “It’s alarming that we started seeing this,” Early said....
Worcester Public Schools to seek input on South High Community School gun-wielding mascot following controversy
Worcester Public Schools says it will seek input into South High Community School’s mascot, after a sign with the Colonel holding two pistols drew criticism. A sign featuring the Colonel was placed in a garden meant to honor South High Community School attendees who have died. Karen Pelletier, Vice...
theyankeexpress.com
Charlton’s Old Home Day offers new twists yet again
While there are many fairs and festivals in South Country and Central Massachusetts in the fall, none are quite so unique in ushering in autumn than Old Home Day in the town of Charlton. A tradition, Old Home Day in Charlton will take place on Labor Day weekend, boasting almost...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
spectrumnews1.com
New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1
WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
