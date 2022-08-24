Japan’s prime minister said Russia is to blame for the nuclear nonprofileration conference ending without a joint declaration. The objective of the Nuclear Non-Profileration Treaty (NPT) is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and technology and to encourage peaceful and constructive uses of nuclear energy.It is signed by 191 states since it opened for signature in 1968. Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that he was disappointed that the NPT concluded with no consensus. He said: “It is extremely regrettable that no consensus was reached due to opposition by one country: Russia.”It comes after Russia opposed a final...

