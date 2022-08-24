ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
The Independent

Japan blames Russia for failure to reach consensus at nuclear treaty conference

Japan’s prime minister said Russia is to blame for the nuclear nonprofileration conference ending without a joint declaration. The objective of the Nuclear Non-Profileration Treaty (NPT) is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and technology and to encourage peaceful and constructive uses of nuclear energy.It is signed by 191 states since it opened for signature in 1968. Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that he was disappointed that the NPT concluded with no consensus. He said: “It is extremely regrettable that no consensus was reached due to opposition by one country: Russia.”It comes after Russia opposed a final...
WORLD

