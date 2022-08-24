Read full article on original website
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
US tourists warned about popular Mexico spots plagued by drug cartel intimidation, violence
The U.S. is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular tourist sites such as Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
Revised: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
CoreLogic: These 125 housing markets have a greater than 50% chance of seeing falling home prices over the next 12 months.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has lost ‘tens of thousands’ of troops and it ‘remains unclear’ how it will recruit more, says UK
British intelligence says Russia could struggle to replace troops lost in Ukraine invasion
Japan blames Russia for failure to reach consensus at nuclear treaty conference
Japan’s prime minister said Russia is to blame for the nuclear nonprofileration conference ending without a joint declaration. The objective of the Nuclear Non-Profileration Treaty (NPT) is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and technology and to encourage peaceful and constructive uses of nuclear energy.It is signed by 191 states since it opened for signature in 1968. Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that he was disappointed that the NPT concluded with no consensus. He said: “It is extremely regrettable that no consensus was reached due to opposition by one country: Russia.”It comes after Russia opposed a final...
Amazon's empire of surveillance: Through recent billion-dollar acquisitions of health care services and smart home devices, the tech giant is leveraging its monopoly power to track 'every aspect' of our lives
Amazon's latest purchases of One Medical Group and iRobot have spurred concerns from antitrust advocates and privacy experts alike.
