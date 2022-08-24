Cincinnati Travels to Bowling Green Thursday

CINCINNATI -- There are two sides to every coin, and for Cincinnati's opposing defenses, it is about picking your poison out of the tight-end position. Leonard Taylor and Josh Whyle are fifth-year vets of a program that has gone 44-7 since their arrival in 2018. Both also earned nods on the 2022 John Mackey Award's preseason watch list, given annually to the nation's best tight end. UC is one of five schools (Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina) to accomplish that feat.

