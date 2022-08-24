Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosting Arts in the District block party on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A block party honoring the arts and entertainment district, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 12–6 p.m. "Arts in the District" is a free, kid-friendly block party that will be held in the pedestrian zone on...
dayton247now.com
Non-profit organizations collaborate for golf outing in memory of Brandon Bark
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Barkstrong, Inc., a non-profit organization under 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, hosted the Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 27. Barkstrong, Inc. is on a mission to support veterans that require service dogs. In the past five years, the organization has donated $55,000 to the veteran’s program at 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Brandon Bark, who was killed in 2016.
dayton247now.com
Dayton's Mediation Response Unit is serving the community and reducing police call-outs
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) --- The city of Dayton developed a brand-new, creative method of handling non-emergency 911 calls. The new call-response team, known as the Mediation Response Unit, connects Dayton residents with necessary services while lowering the number of calls made to the police. City officials recognize that this new...
dayton247now.com
Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Winsupply holds grand opening of new training facility
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined members of Winsupply Inc. for a building dedication of the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation on Thursday. The nearly 28,000 square foot building will serve as a training facility for local employees and house Winsupply of...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County's OVI Task Force operating sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 27, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near 2222 James H. McGee Blvd., 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave., and 3108 N. Gettysburg Ave. In the period of January...
dayton247now.com
More than 100 local veterans make first Honor Flight Dayton trip since 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, more than 100 local military veterans took the trip of a lifetime aboard Honor Flight Dayton. The organization takes local veterans to see the memorials dedicated in their honor. Veterans say the experience is emotional, joyous and cathartic.
dayton247now.com
Miracle Clubhouse members, Dayton Police get together for kickball game
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Members of the Miracle Clubhouse and the Dayton Police Department came together Thursday for some friendly competition and fellowship, during the second annual Community Kickball Game. The second-annual event, hosted by the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, celebrated mental wellness and included free pizza. The Goodwill Easter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
State grants will restore Spring Run Conservation Area in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Land that was formerly intended to serve as a landfill, is now one step closer to becoming a new MetroPark. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood is being held on Friday, August 26, by Five Rivers MetroParks and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
dayton247now.com
Walmart to spend $75M on updates to Dayton-area stores
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Some area Walmart shoppers will see updates to their local stores. The retail giant announced $75 million in renovations are planned for 12 stores in the region, including Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood and Greenville. The project will result in more area jobs. Updates will include...
dayton247now.com
Miami County Sheriff's Department hosts Stay Sober event
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami County Sheriff's Department hosted a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over kick-off event on Thursday, August 25. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is an annual campaign where the Miami County Sheriff's Department partners with area law enforcement, in an effort to raise awareness on driving sober or designating a sober driver.
dayton247now.com
Shawnee athletes honor Deputy Matthew Yates
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A blue flag and the number 60 are on every Springfield Shawnee Helmet, it’s Deputy Matthew Yates’ unit number. “It was a no brainer for us to honor him,” said Steve Tincher, the Athletic Director at Clark-Shawnee Schools. Yates would sometimes come...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
6-year-old cancer survivor gets big surprise from local motorcycle clubs
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 6-year-old Springfield girl completed her chemotherapy treatment, and a local collaboration of biker clubs joined forces to offer her the parade of a lifetime as the community honored her milestone. The Iron Misfits and five other area motorcycle clubs wanted to celebrate Annabelle for defeating...
dayton247now.com
Lytle-Five Points Road is now open
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn Kroger to re-open after $1.9 million remodel
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) - The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger has announced the grand re-opening of the Fairborn Kroger. The store underwent a $1.975 million remodel that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments, upgraded Starbucks, and center store reset to improve the shopping experience for the 145,952 sq. foot location.
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 2: Shawnee vs. Eaton
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Shawnee Braves take on the Eaton Eagles in Springfield, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/f7JqtJn14G/
dayton247now.com
How abortion ban is impacting Daytonians 3 months later
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's been three months since Ohio’s heartbeat bill became law in Ohio, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy or if the unborn has a detectable heartbeat. Now as local pro-choice activists continue to fight for reproductive rights, Dayton Right to Life is protesting Kroger...
dayton247now.com
Few showers Friday with heat and humidity this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- High pressure has kept sunshine and quiet weather around for the past couple of days! Temperatures will be climbing for the end of the week, though, with some rain on the way too. Spotty rain this morning but we aren't expecting it to be widespread! Temps...
Comments / 0