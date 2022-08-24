ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

dayton247now.com

Oregon District hosting Arts in the District block party on Aug. 27

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A block party honoring the arts and entertainment district, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 12–6 p.m. "Arts in the District" is a free, kid-friendly block party that will be held in the pedestrian zone on...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Non-profit organizations collaborate for golf outing in memory of Brandon Bark

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Barkstrong, Inc., a non-profit organization under 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, hosted the Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 27. Barkstrong, Inc. is on a mission to support veterans that require service dogs. In the past five years, the organization has donated $55,000 to the veteran’s program at 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Brandon Bark, who was killed in 2016.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Winsupply holds grand opening of new training facility

MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined members of Winsupply Inc. for a building dedication of the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation on Thursday. The nearly 28,000 square foot building will serve as a training facility for local employees and house Winsupply of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 100 local veterans make first Honor Flight Dayton trip since 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, more than 100 local military veterans took the trip of a lifetime aboard Honor Flight Dayton. The organization takes local veterans to see the memorials dedicated in their honor. Veterans say the experience is emotional, joyous and cathartic.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miracle Clubhouse members, Dayton Police get together for kickball game

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Members of the Miracle Clubhouse and the Dayton Police Department came together Thursday for some friendly competition and fellowship, during the second annual Community Kickball Game. The second-annual event, hosted by the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, celebrated mental wellness and included free pizza. The Goodwill Easter...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

State grants will restore Spring Run Conservation Area in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Land that was formerly intended to serve as a landfill, is now one step closer to becoming a new MetroPark. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood is being held on Friday, August 26, by Five Rivers MetroParks and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Walmart to spend $75M on updates to Dayton-area stores

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Some area Walmart shoppers will see updates to their local stores. The retail giant announced $75 million in renovations are planned for 12 stores in the region, including Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood and Greenville. The project will result in more area jobs. Updates will include...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami County Sheriff's Department hosts Stay Sober event

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami County Sheriff's Department hosted a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over kick-off event on Thursday, August 25. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is an annual campaign where the Miami County Sheriff's Department partners with area law enforcement, in an effort to raise awareness on driving sober or designating a sober driver.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Shawnee athletes honor Deputy Matthew Yates

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A blue flag and the number 60 are on every Springfield Shawnee Helmet, it’s Deputy Matthew Yates’ unit number. “It was a no brainer for us to honor him,” said Steve Tincher, the Athletic Director at Clark-Shawnee Schools. Yates would sometimes come...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

6-year-old cancer survivor gets big surprise from local motorcycle clubs

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 6-year-old Springfield girl completed her chemotherapy treatment, and a local collaboration of biker clubs joined forces to offer her the parade of a lifetime as the community honored her milestone. The Iron Misfits and five other area motorcycle clubs wanted to celebrate Annabelle for defeating...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Lytle-Five Points Road is now open

LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
LEBANON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fairborn Kroger to re-open after $1.9 million remodel

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) - The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger has announced the grand re-opening of the Fairborn Kroger. The store underwent a $1.975 million remodel that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments, upgraded Starbucks, and center store reset to improve the shopping experience for the 145,952 sq. foot location.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

How abortion ban is impacting Daytonians 3 months later

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's been three months since Ohio’s heartbeat bill became law in Ohio, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy or if the unborn has a detectable heartbeat. Now as local pro-choice activists continue to fight for reproductive rights, Dayton Right to Life is protesting Kroger...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Few showers Friday with heat and humidity this weekend

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- High pressure has kept sunshine and quiet weather around for the past couple of days! Temperatures will be climbing for the end of the week, though, with some rain on the way too. Spotty rain this morning but we aren't expecting it to be widespread! Temps...
DAYTON, OH

