Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO