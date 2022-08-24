ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poultney, VT

vermontjournal.com

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival 2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, 2022, the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival took over the Okemo Field in Ludlow, Vt. with an enthusiastic crowd, live music, food booths and trucks, artisan wares, antique cars, and hot air balloon rides, just to list a few highlights. This year’s festival saw more participants and guests than last year’s inaugural event, hosting close to 100 vendors, and an estimated 6,500 attendees.
LUDLOW, VT
WNYT

Saratoga County animal shelter hosts clear the shelter

The Saratoga County animal shelter is hosting a clear the shelters event today from 10 until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the facility at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. It’s part of a national event we’ve been promoting here at news channel 13.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
BURLINGTON, VT
tinyhousetalk.com

Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb

This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
SHELBURNE, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
The Valley Reporter

Waitsfield DRB approves THC edibles application

The Waitsfield Development Review Board approved an application from Tir Na Nog to use the former Worthy Burger space in the Mad River Green as light industry for production of THC edibles. The development review board heard the application on July 26 and approved the use several weeks later. Per...
WNYT

Saratoga County family’s dairy celebrating 120 years

Have you seen the King Brothers Dairy milk boxes that are on the front porches of some Capital Region homes?. The family’s dairy farm dates back 120 years. Jan King, one of the current owners, says the family started back up in the milk delivery business 12 years ago.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

‘The Big Burn’ Adirondack Film Showing On Thursday

In the summer of 1910, the largest wildfire in American history devoured more than three million acres across the Northern Rockies and took the lives of 78 firefighters. The fledgling U.S. Forest Service was confronted with a catastrophe that would define the agency and the nation’s fire policy for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Myth of Grant’s Silence

Things are not always as they are portrayed when studying historic figures. In this program author and historian Dr. Chris Mackowski will explore the real story behind the misunderstood and fully capable communicator who was U.S. Grant. Presenter Dr. Chris Mackowski is a Professor of Communication and Jandoli School Assistant...
WILTON, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: August 26 - September 1, 2022

Eastline Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Timber Creek Dr to Thomas Burke for $504,890. Joseph Nolan as admin sold property at 17 Fruitwood Dr to Karen Decaneas for $250,000. Stefanie Bitter sold property at 1247 Saratoga Rd to US Bank Trust National Assoc. for $250,000. Ellen Messare sold property...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
WCAX

Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
RUTLAND, VT
WSBS

It’s The Event That Berkshire Residents Rave About

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it's exciting to know that Motorama is officially making a return this weekend! Let's all admit, we missed seeing hundreds of classic cars, trucks, and even motorcycles scatter the city streets of North Adams. It all starts on Saturday with a concert...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Addison Independent

City police chief to retire early, cites lack of respect

VERGENNES — Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel on Tuesday submitted an unexpected letter of retirement, effective Oct. 31, citing unhappiness with how he and the department he has led for 13 years have been treated, but without offering specifics. Merkel’s decision to retire earlier than he had planned came...
VERGENNES, VT
Live 95.9

A Very Unique Ice Cream Flavor is One of New England’s Favorite

Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Sign thief caught on camera

It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

