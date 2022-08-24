ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Local restaurant shares culture through their food

LOS ANGELES — Festival Chapín Los Angeles is taking place Aug. 27-28 at Lafayette Park. One of the restaurants taking part in the festival is Garnachas & Beer. Owner Gabriela Sosa said the restaurant is a way to share her culture through her food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

The 5 Best Happy Hours in Beverly Hills

From posh shopping on Rodeo Drive to the multimillion dollar homes, it’s no secret that Beverly Hills is the center of luxury and class in Los Angeles. But you don’t need to break the bank when it comes to finding fun in this trendy town; all you need are some discounted drinks, tasty apps and upscale vibes. Here are the best five spots in town for happy hour. Happy Hour Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Monica, CA
California Society
Santa Monica, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

End of Summer Concerts in Greater Pasadena Area

The end of summer is less than one month away! So don’t miss out on some of the great local concert series still being presented in the area. As the days cool (hopefully) and the days grow shorter many of these programs are coming to their season closures. Some of them are held outside in the open air and that’s always a great way to enjoy live music!
PASADENA, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena

Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
PASADENA, CA
Robb Report

Did This Disgraced Restaurateur Secretly Help LA’s Hottest Restaurant Get Off the Ground?

One of the buzziest restaurants in Los Angeles is currently buzzing for a not-so-great reason: The owners of Horses seem to have been involved—and may still be involved—with the disgraced restaurateur Ken Friedman. In a new report from Eater LA, Horses’ Liz Johnson, Will Aghajanian and Stephen Light acknowledge that Friedman helped out with the restaurant in its early days, but say he has no current ties to the spot. Friedman, however, says he’s a profit-sharing owner of the perpetually packed restaurant that has gained national acclaim, including a spot on Robb Report‘s 2022 ranking of the 10 Best New Restaurants...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Subway Closes Montana Avenue Shop

Some bad news for Subway sub sandwich fans. The Subway location at 625 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Not much is known about the closure and as of press time, as Subway has not responded to inquiries for more information. According to a note on the door, the shop will...
SANTA MONICA, CA
monovisions.com

Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”

Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.
LOS ANGELES, CA

