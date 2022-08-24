Read full article on original website
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Local restaurant shares culture through their food
LOS ANGELES — Festival Chapín Los Angeles is taking place Aug. 27-28 at Lafayette Park. One of the restaurants taking part in the festival is Garnachas & Beer. Owner Gabriela Sosa said the restaurant is a way to share her culture through her food.
msn.com
LA Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25th Birthday With Free Cakes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Angelenos can get a free cake on can wander over to Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1, where the chain will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets to the first 250 guests. The giveaway, happening at all 450 locations across the Golden State and the...
localemagazine.com
The 5 Best Happy Hours in Beverly Hills
From posh shopping on Rodeo Drive to the multimillion dollar homes, it’s no secret that Beverly Hills is the center of luxury and class in Los Angeles. But you don’t need to break the bank when it comes to finding fun in this trendy town; all you need are some discounted drinks, tasty apps and upscale vibes. Here are the best five spots in town for happy hour. Happy Hour Los Angeles.
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
coloradoboulevard.net
End of Summer Concerts in Greater Pasadena Area
The end of summer is less than one month away! So don’t miss out on some of the great local concert series still being presented in the area. As the days cool (hopefully) and the days grow shorter many of these programs are coming to their season closures. Some of them are held outside in the open air and that’s always a great way to enjoy live music!
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city
The space, which replaced the retail complex's food court and other businesses, will feature about 180 games, including a four-player virtual reality experience. The post Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenaweekly.com
Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena
Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Did This Disgraced Restaurateur Secretly Help LA’s Hottest Restaurant Get Off the Ground?
One of the buzziest restaurants in Los Angeles is currently buzzing for a not-so-great reason: The owners of Horses seem to have been involved—and may still be involved—with the disgraced restaurateur Ken Friedman. In a new report from Eater LA, Horses’ Liz Johnson, Will Aghajanian and Stephen Light acknowledge that Friedman helped out with the restaurant in its early days, but say he has no current ties to the spot. Friedman, however, says he’s a profit-sharing owner of the perpetually packed restaurant that has gained national acclaim, including a spot on Robb Report‘s 2022 ranking of the 10 Best New Restaurants...
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
KTLA’s Lynette Romero’s The Morrison named most dog-friendly place to eat in the country
KTLA's Lynette Romero's The Morrison named most dog-friendly place to eat in the country. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KTLA 5 anchor Lynette Romero and...
Santa Monica Mirror
Subway Closes Montana Avenue Shop
Some bad news for Subway sub sandwich fans. The Subway location at 625 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Not much is known about the closure and as of press time, as Subway has not responded to inquiries for more information. According to a note on the door, the shop will...
monovisions.com
Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to Yelp
The Los Angeles All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. (Los Angeles, CA) - With all the options available in this city it’s hard to say no to an All You Can Eat sushi buffet.
Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.
