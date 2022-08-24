Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
thesundevils.com
Opening Weekend Ends With Setback To Toledo
TEMPE, Ariz. – Wrapping up opening weekend, Sun Devil Volleyball fell 3-0 to Toledo on Saturday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena to end the Webb-Burbridge Classic. Arizona State (2-1) fell to Toledo (3-0) in the final match of the weekend. The Rockets out-blocked the Sun Devils 10 to four.
sports360az.com
Mountain Pointe QB Talks Pride Football
Chris Arviso took the hot seat on behalf of the Mountain Pointe Pride on Tempe USD Media Day. The three-star quarterback discussed the new era for the Pride, the game he’s looking forward to most and the bond of his team.
thesundevils.com
Levinska Bolsters Sun Devils To Opening-Day Wins
TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball opened its season on Friday with a sweep over CSU Bakersfield and a reverse sweep against Northern Iowa at the Webb-Burbridge Classic in Desert Financial Arena, powered by two double-digit kill performances from junior Marta Levinska. Notable Stats. Arizona State (2-0) took down...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife
It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
QSR magazine
Cinnaholic Set to Open in Mesa, Arizona
Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community. Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.
Pollo Campero Sets Sights on Phoenix Metro Market
The Central American chicken chain will open more than 20 restaurants in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Mike Sheldon named CEO of Arizona State Hospital, ADHS deputy director
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday announced Mike Sheldon as the new chief executive officer for the Arizona State Hospital. As the new CEO, Sheldon will serve as deputy director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, according to a press release. Sheldon has experience...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
Waffles are fluffy and delicious. The holes are perfect for holding different toppings, and they can be easily taken from a sweet treat to a savory meal. However, not all waffles are created equal. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best waffles. The website states, "When...
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
northcentralnews.net
Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix
What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options). Original...
azregents.edu
Arizona Board of Regents to hold special board meeting at ASU
WHAT: The Arizona Board of Regents is meeting for a special board meeting at Arizona State University Aug. 25, 2022. The meeting agenda is available on the board’s website. Public session: 9 – 10 a.m. Executive session: 10:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (Executive sessions are closed to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
nomadlawyer.org
Scottsdale: 7 Best Places To Visit In Scottsdale, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Scottsdale Arizona. A visit to Scottsdale, Arizona is a great way to enjoy the desert scenery and its many diverse museums, arts venues, and great restaurants. The city is also known for its diverse museums, including the Scottsdale Museum of the West and the Xeriscape Garden, which features over 7,000 plants and other native species.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
msn.com
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Phoenix on Memorial Day Weekend 2022
If you’re looking for things to do in Phoenix during Memorial Day weekend, there are many great options. For hiking and sightseeing, consider the Mormon Trail, Pinnacle Peak, and the Heard Museum of Indian Art. This museum dates back to 1929 and features traditional as well as contemporary Native American art. It also features a range of musical acts and cultural events. The museum is free and open to the public.
