Water restored to Presidential Hills

For Immediate Release:

August 24, 2022

UPDATE: A power outage caused an electrically operated water valve to close in Presidential Hills, resulting in a temporary water outage for that area. The outage only affected the tank that provides water to Presidential Hills. City work crews have manually opened the valve to increase water pressure as Entergy restores power to the tank. Residents should now have water.

(Jackson, Miss.) – A temporary power outage has resulted in a water outage for residents of the Presidential Hills community in northwest Jackson. Entergy is aware of the outage and working to restore power. The City will provide updates as soon as new information is available.