High-specificity protection against radiation-induced bone loss by a pulsed electromagnetic field

Aldosterone breakthrough is usually defined as an elevation of plasma aldosterone levels (PALs) during chronic administration of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEis) and/or angiotensin type 1 (AT1) receptor blockers (ARBs) [1]. This phenomenon, which has been observed in conditions such as hypertension, heart failure and diabetic nephropathy, is thought to be involved in the gradual attenuation of cardiovascular and renal protection that is observed over time in patients receiving these treatments [1]. In support of this assumption, aldosterone is known to exert direct deleterious effects on heart, vessels and renal tissues, and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists have shown high efficacy in decreasing mortality and preserving renal function in patients with cardiovascular and renal diseases [2, 3]. The mechanisms involved in aldosterone breakthrough are still a matter of debate. Incomplete blockade of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) has been proposed as a potential explanation for this phenomenon in some patients showing an increase in plasma angiotensin II concentration during treatments with ACEis. However, PAL is not correlated with angiotensin II levels in this situation, and aldosterone breakthrough is also observed in patients in whom angiotensin II production remains suppressed [4]. In addition, no correlation was found between PALs and plasma potassium levels during aldosterone rebound [1]. Thus, it is likely that aldosterone breakthrough may result from activation of a compensatory mechanism that aims to overpass RAS inhibition.

