High-specificity protection against radiation-induced bone loss by a pulsed electromagnetic field

Read full article on original website
Related
science.org
Lin28a induces SOX9 and chondrocyte reprogramming via HMGA2 and blunts cartilage loss in mice
Articular cartilage has low regenerative capacity despite permanent stress. Irreversible cartilage lesions characterize osteoarthritis (OA); this is not followed by tissue repair. Lin28a, an RNA binding protein, is detected in damaged cartilage in humans and mice. We investigated the role of LIN28a in cartilage physiology and in osteoarthritis. Lin28a-inducible conditional cartilage deletion up-regulated Mmp13 in intact mice and exacerbated the cartilage destruction in OA mice. Lin28a-specific cartilage overexpression protected mice against cartilage breakdown, stimulated chondrocyte proliferation and the expression of Prg4 and Sox9, and down-regulated Mmp13. Lin28a overexpression inhibited Let-7b and Let-7c miRNA levels while RNA-sequencing analysis revealed five genes of transcriptional factors regulated by Let-7. Moreover, Lin28a overexpression up-regulated HMGA2 and activated SOX9 transcription, a factor required for chondrocyte reprogramming. HMGA2 siRNA knockdown inhibited the cartilage protective effect of Lin28a overexpression. This study provides insights into a new pathway including the Lin28a-Let7 axis, thus promoting chondrocyte anabolism in injured cartilage in mice.
Nature.com
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
science.org
Inhibition of microbial deconjugation of micellar bile acids protects against intestinal permeability and liver injury
Altered host-microbe interactions and increased intestinal permeability have been implicated in disease pathogenesis. However, the mechanisms by which intestinal microbes affect epithelial barrier integrity remain unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of bacterial metabolism of host-produced bile acid (BA) metabolites on epithelial barrier integrity. We observe that rats fed a choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) exhibit reduced intestinal abundance of host-produced conjugated BAs at early time points, coinciding with increased gut permeability. We show that in vitro, conjugated BAs protect gut epithelial monolayers from damage caused by bacterially produced unconjugated BAs through micelle formation. We then demonstrate that inhibition of bacterial BA deconjugation with a small-molecule inhibitor prevents the development of pathologic intestinal permeability and hepatic inflammation in CDAHFD-fed rats. Our study identifies a signaling-independent, physicochemical mechanism for conjugated BA-mediated protection of epithelial barrier function and suggests that rational manipulation of microbial BA metabolism could be leveraged to regulate gut barrier integrity.
Nature.com
Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696) ameliorates hyperthyroid-induced cardiac hypertrophy in male rats through modulation of miR-377, let-7 b, autophagy, and fibrotic signaling pathways
Hyperthyroidism is associated with cardiac hypertrophy, fibrosis, and increased risk of cardiovascular mortality. Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696) is a new combined drug that has shown promise for the treatment of hyperthyroidism-associated heart failure; however, the underlying molecular mechanisms, including the contributions of epigenetic regulation, remain unclear. The present study was designed to investigate the therapeutic efficacy of LCZ696 and the potential contributions of microRNA regulation in a rat model of hyperthyroidism-induced cardiac hypertrophy. Cardiac hypertrophy was induced by intraperitoneal administration of levothyroxine. Sixty adult male Wistar rats were randomly allocated to four equal groups (15 rats each): control, cardiac hypertrophy (CH), CH"‰+"‰valsartan, and CH"‰+"‰LCZ696. Treatment with LCZ696 or valsartan significantly improved hemodynamic abnormalities, normalized serum concentrations of natriuretic peptide, fibroblast growth factor-23, and cardiac inflammatory markers compared to CH group rats. Treatment with LCZ696 or valsartan also normalized myocardial expression levels of autophagy markers, fibrotic markers, PPAR-Ï’, mir-377, and let-7b. In addition, both valsartan and LCZ696 ameliorated collagen deposition, ventricular degeneration, and various ultrastructural abnormalities induced by levothyroxine. The beneficial effects of LCZ696 were superior to those of valsartan alone. The superior efficacy of LCZ696 may be explained by the stronger modulation of miR-377 and let-7b.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colombia up next for USA Basketball in World Cup qualifying
MIAMI (AP) — For the USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team, there was no time to celebrate after moving into first place in their group. There was an overnight flight to catch. A game at Barranquilla, Colombia awaits the Americans on Monday night, the second and final matchup in this two-game qualifying window. A win would put the U.S. on the brink of clinching a spot in the 32-team field for next year’s World Cup, and probably would mean the Americans need to win just one of their final four qualifying contests to get the job done. A loss wouldn’t doom hopes, but would make the task of qualifying a bit more challenging.
Nature.com
The role of genetic predisposition in cardiovascular risk after cancer diagnosis: a matched cohort study of the UK Biobank
Evidence is scarce regarding the potential modifying role of disease susceptibility on the association between a prior cancer diagnosis and cardiovascular disease (CVD). We conducted a matched cohort study of UK Biobank including 78,860 individuals with a cancer diagnosis between January 1997 and January 2020, and 394,300 birth year and sex individually matched unexposed individuals. We used Cox model to assess the subsequent relative risk of CVD, which was further stratified by individual genetic predisposition.
Nature.com
A systematic exploration reveals the potential of spermidine for hypopigmentation treatment through the stabilization of melanogenesis-associated proteins
Spermidine (SPD), a polyamine naturally present in living organisms, is known to prolong theÂ lifespan of animals. In this study, the role of SPD in melanogenesis was investigated, showing potentialÂ as a pigmenting agent. SPD treatment increased melanin production in melanocytes in a dose dependent manner. Computational analysis with RNA-sequencing data revealed the alteration of protein degradation by SPD treatment without changesÂ in the expressions of melanogenesis-related genes. Indeed, SPD treatment significantly increased the stabilities of tyrosinase-related protein (TRP)-1 and -2 while inhibiting ubiquitination, which was confirmed by treatment of proteasome inhibitor MG132. Inhibition of protein synthesis by cycloheximide (CHX) showed that SPD treatment increased the resistance of TRP-1 and TRP-2 to protein degradation. To identify the proteins involved in SPD transportation in melanocytes, the expression of several solute carrier (SLC) membrane transporters was assessed and, among 27 transporter genes, SLC3A2, SLC7A1, SLC18B1, and SLC22A18 were highly expressed, implying they are putative SPD transporters in melanocytes. Furthermore, SLC7A1 and SLC22A18 were downregulated by SPD treatment, indicating their active involvement in polyamine homeostasis. Finally, we applied SPD to a human skin equivalent and observed elevated melanin production. Our results identify SPD as a potential natural product to alleviate hypopigmentation.
targetedonc.com
Lenalidomide Triplet plus ASCT Significantly Improves PFS in Multiple Myeloma
Findings from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial show lenalidomide plus bortezomib, dexamethasone, and autologous stem cell transplantation to improve progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma. The use of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd) in addition to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and lenalidomide maintenance therapy led to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait
Two United States warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the American navy said, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island. "These ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State," a statement said.
healio.com
Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER
In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Treatment With Canakinumab Does Not Lead to Disease-Free Survival for Certain Lung Cancers
Canakinumab did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis recently announced that canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANOPY-A phase 3 trial, which compared canakinumab with a placebo.
Nature.com
T-cell immunity: a barrier to Omicron immune evasion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 297 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Naranbhai et al. disclosed that although the extent may vary, T-cell responses induced by infection by or vaccination against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are cross-reactive toward the Omicron variant in most individuals, highlighting the role T-cell immunity plays in preventing immune evasion by the Omicron and even future variants.1.
targetedonc.com
Significant Depth of Response Achieved in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma With Isa-Kd
Updated analysis results of from the IKEMA showed improvement in the depth of response to isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The IKEMA study (NCT03275285) of isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in depth of...
science.org
Transcriptional regulation of the thymus master regulator Foxn1
The thymus and hair follicles are starkly different anatomic structures but share a developmental dependence on the forkhead box transcription factor FOXN1. Kadouri et al. analyzed the regulatory regions of the mouse Foxn1 gene to identify critical regulatory regions required for its expression in thymic epithelial cells (TECs) and to identify key transcriptional regulators that differentially control expression in TECs versus hair follicle cells. Mice with a small targeted deletion in the critical AR3 region of the first Foxn1 intron had only a small thymic rudiment but retained normal hair growth. The SIX1 transcription factor and FOXN1 itself induce Foxn1 expression by TECs in the developing thymus. These mechanistic findings provide deeper insights into how tight regulation of FOXN1 choreographs TEC differentiation needed for normal thymic development.
cgtlive.com
Metastatic Colorectal Cancer CAR-T Clinical Trial Enrolls First Patient
Thirty-five patients were previously treated with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics’ GCC19CART in an IRB-approved trial in China. The first patient has been enrolled in the phase 1 clinical trial (CARAPIA-1; NCT05319314) of Innovative Cellular Therapeutics' GCC19CART, an investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (r/r mCRC).1.
MedPage Today
Most Patients With Neovascular Eye Disease Prefer Anti-VEGF Implant
Reduced treatment burden for neovascular age-related macular degeneration met with overwhelming approval in an analysis of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from a randomized trial. After 40 weeks of follow-up, about two-thirds of patients expressed satisfaction with anti-VEGF therapy, regardless of whether they had the ranibizumab port delivery system (PDS; Susvimo) or...
Nature.com
Autophagy-targeted nanoparticles for effective cancer treatment: advances and outlook
Autophagy enables the maintenance of nutrient recycling and metabolic homeostasis through a multistep lysosomal degradation pathway, and it has been demonstrated that autophagy can act as a tumor suppressor or tumor promoter, depending on the tumor microenvironment (TME). The dual role of autophagy in tumorigenesis results in two opposing therapeutic strategies, namely, inhibition versus promotion. However, due to the protective mechanisms of tumor cells and the absence of specific strategies for autophagy regulation, the modulation of autophagy has become a major consideration in cancer treatment. Owing to their unique properties, nanoparticles (NPs) have demonstrated excellent potential for overcoming these limitations. Here, we provide a summary of the latest progress in autophagy-targeting NPs for effective cancer treatment, and we conclude with recent advances in relevant clinical and preclinical studies. This summary of typical autophagy-targeted nano-drug delivery systems aims to provide references and expand ideas for researchers intending to explore this field. Finally, we provide an outlook on the potential of autophagy modulation in cancer treatment, and several key objective problems are carefully highlighted.
Nature.com
Aldosterone breakthrough as a clue to the physiological importance of paracrine regulation of aldosterone secretion
Aldosterone breakthrough is usually defined as an elevation of plasma aldosterone levels (PALs) during chronic administration of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEis) and/or angiotensin type 1 (AT1) receptor blockers (ARBs) [1]. This phenomenon, which has been observed in conditions such as hypertension, heart failure and diabetic nephropathy, is thought to be involved in the gradual attenuation of cardiovascular and renal protection that is observed over time in patients receiving these treatments [1]. In support of this assumption, aldosterone is known to exert direct deleterious effects on heart, vessels and renal tissues, and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists have shown high efficacy in decreasing mortality and preserving renal function in patients with cardiovascular and renal diseases [2, 3]. The mechanisms involved in aldosterone breakthrough are still a matter of debate. Incomplete blockade of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) has been proposed as a potential explanation for this phenomenon in some patients showing an increase in plasma angiotensin II concentration during treatments with ACEis. However, PAL is not correlated with angiotensin II levels in this situation, and aldosterone breakthrough is also observed in patients in whom angiotensin II production remains suppressed [4]. In addition, no correlation was found between PALs and plasma potassium levels during aldosterone rebound [1]. Thus, it is likely that aldosterone breakthrough may result from activation of a compensatory mechanism that aims to overpass RAS inhibition.
MedPage Today
Pralsetinib Shows Promise in Diverse RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
The highly selective RET inhibitor pralsetinib (Gavreto) achieved "rapid, robust, and durable" anti-tumor activity in patients with a variety of RET fusion-positive solid tumors, an analysis of the phase I/II ARROW trial showed. Among 23 patients with a dozen different RET fusion-positive solid tumor types, the overall response rate (ORR)...
Comments / 0