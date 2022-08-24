ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden High School football jamboree

Lynden, Lynden Christian, Ferndale and Mount Baker's football teams met on the field for a jamboree at Lynden High School on Friday, Aug. 26. Each team had an opportunity on offense and defense against each of their opponents. Lynden Christian and Ferndale matched up first, followed by Lynden and Mount Baker. Ferndale then went head-to-head with Mount Baker, and Lynden versus Lynden Christian wrapped things up. Junior varsity was also scrimmaging at the far side of the field. (Connor J. Benintendi/Lynden Tribune)
LYNDEN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

THING festival returns to Port Townsend with superb comeback lineup

It feels like a million years ago that Seattle Theatre Group introduced to the world (or at least Western Washington) its promising new music and arts festival, THING. Helmed by Adam Zacks, the intimate fest at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend felt like a low-key successor to Zacks' beloved Sasquatch festival, which packed up its tents for good after 2018.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Community hunts for treasures at All Marysville Garage Sale

Community members brought out their household treasures for the annual All Marysville Garage Sale held from Aug. 19 to 21. The event gathers together numerous garage sales in the Marysville community into one weekend to bring people into the town. “I’ve been out and about and saw sales being set...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Local Eats Spotlight: Brianna’s Cafe in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash., August 25, 2022—Brianna’s Cafe is a family-owned and operated diner at 314 State Ave in Marysville, WA. True to form, the diner-style menu has a lengthy list of options ranging from pancakes to Greek Gyros. Its ability to deliver consistent quality across a diverse menu has made it a smash hit among locals.
MARYSVILLE, WA
boatlyfe.com

2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide

While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
lyndentribune.com

Goodbye Katz! Hello Eucatastrophe!

LYNDEN — Besides owning longtime Lynden business Katz! Coffee & Used Books, Ken and Sherri Stap have been involved with the Downtown Lynden Business Association, as well as maintaining the beautiful and lush flowers baskets and trees around town. Soon, Katz! will no longer be theirs.
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

POSTPONED: Road striping scheduled in Ferndale Saturday, Aug. 27th

UPDATE 8/26/22: This work has been postponed due to the probability for rain in the current weather forecast. It is expected to be rescheduled at a yet to be determined date. Drivers are advised to expect delays due to a road striping scheduled on Main Street in downtown Ferndale on Saturday, August 27th. They have been hired by the City of Ferndale to refresh traffic lines between the Nooksack River and Sterling Avenue to the west.
FERNDALE, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Manor sold, renamed

LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
LYNDEN, WA
nwpb.org

"For over forty years I have played NPR in the background of my glass studio..."

This is Lin from Conway, Washington. For over forty years I have played NPR in the background of my glass studio and this has inspired me to fulfill my own as well as your mission to engage, enlighten and entertain my private and public art audiences. Poet Ezra Pound once claimed that artists are our society’s antenna and NPR helps me be just that as I wonder and worry over articles I hear on programs like Morning Edition, 1A, Here and Now, On Point, Terry Gross among many others. I am proud to support your work and grateful for your in-depth news features. Here’s to the next 100 years of your fine broadcasting.
CONWAY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Kamm Ditch fish passage paving completed

Crews needed a few more hours to finish the paving work on State Route 546 at Kamm Ditch fish passage, but as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, the full closure has been lifted and the roadway has reopened, marking a significant milestone toward completion of this project. Kamm Ditch, on SR...
LYNDEN, WA
q13fox.com

Group of 14-year-olds arrested for pot shop robbery in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a pot shop in Oak Harbor, deputies said. According to the Oak Harbor Police Department, The Green Room pot shop was broken into on Aug. 16 at 2:30 a.m., setting off alarms and prompting a call to officers.
OAK HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested

ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
ANACORTES, WA
