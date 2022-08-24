Read full article on original website
lyndentribune.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden High School football jamboree
Lynden, Lynden Christian, Ferndale and Mount Baker's football teams met on the field for a jamboree at Lynden High School on Friday, Aug. 26. Each team had an opportunity on offense and defense against each of their opponents. Lynden Christian and Ferndale matched up first, followed by Lynden and Mount Baker. Ferndale then went head-to-head with Mount Baker, and Lynden versus Lynden Christian wrapped things up. Junior varsity was also scrimmaging at the far side of the field. (Connor J. Benintendi/Lynden Tribune)
Yakima Herald Republic
THING festival returns to Port Townsend with superb comeback lineup
It feels like a million years ago that Seattle Theatre Group introduced to the world (or at least Western Washington) its promising new music and arts festival, THING. Helmed by Adam Zacks, the intimate fest at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend felt like a low-key successor to Zacks' beloved Sasquatch festival, which packed up its tents for good after 2018.
northcountyoutlook.com
Community hunts for treasures at All Marysville Garage Sale
Community members brought out their household treasures for the annual All Marysville Garage Sale held from Aug. 19 to 21. The event gathers together numerous garage sales in the Marysville community into one weekend to bring people into the town. “I’ve been out and about and saw sales being set...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Local Eats Spotlight: Brianna’s Cafe in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash., August 25, 2022—Brianna’s Cafe is a family-owned and operated diner at 314 State Ave in Marysville, WA. True to form, the diner-style menu has a lengthy list of options ranging from pancakes to Greek Gyros. Its ability to deliver consistent quality across a diverse menu has made it a smash hit among locals.
boatlyfe.com
2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide
While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
lyndentribune.com
Goodbye Katz! Hello Eucatastrophe!
LYNDEN — Besides owning longtime Lynden business Katz! Coffee & Used Books, Ken and Sherri Stap have been involved with the Downtown Lynden Business Association, as well as maintaining the beautiful and lush flowers baskets and trees around town. Soon, Katz! will no longer be theirs.
whatcom-news.com
POSTPONED: Road striping scheduled in Ferndale Saturday, Aug. 27th
UPDATE 8/26/22: This work has been postponed due to the probability for rain in the current weather forecast. It is expected to be rescheduled at a yet to be determined date. Drivers are advised to expect delays due to a road striping scheduled on Main Street in downtown Ferndale on Saturday, August 27th. They have been hired by the City of Ferndale to refresh traffic lines between the Nooksack River and Sterling Avenue to the west.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Manor sold, renamed
LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
Rolled semitruck trailer fully blocking SR-9 through Skagit County
A rolled-over semitruck trailer is fully blocking State Route 9 through Skagit County in the Conway area, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday. Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted about the incident just before noon. According to Kennett, the rollover happened at the intersection with SR-534. State patrol troopers are investigating the cause...
nwpb.org
"For over forty years I have played NPR in the background of my glass studio..."
This is Lin from Conway, Washington. For over forty years I have played NPR in the background of my glass studio and this has inspired me to fulfill my own as well as your mission to engage, enlighten and entertain my private and public art audiences. Poet Ezra Pound once claimed that artists are our society’s antenna and NPR helps me be just that as I wonder and worry over articles I hear on programs like Morning Edition, 1A, Here and Now, On Point, Terry Gross among many others. I am proud to support your work and grateful for your in-depth news features. Here’s to the next 100 years of your fine broadcasting.
lyndentribune.com
Kamm Ditch fish passage paving completed
Crews needed a few more hours to finish the paving work on State Route 546 at Kamm Ditch fish passage, but as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, the full closure has been lifted and the roadway has reopened, marking a significant milestone toward completion of this project. Kamm Ditch, on SR...
Trails, camps in Chilliwack area of North Cascades closed due to fires
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Park Service tweeted Wednesday night that fires have caused the closure of all trails and camps in the Chilliwack area of the North Cascades. All trails and camps entering the park complex at the Hannegan Pass Trailhead, including Copper Loop, to the junction of Big Beaver Trail, are closed.
q13fox.com
Group of 14-year-olds arrested for pot shop robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a pot shop in Oak Harbor, deputies said. According to the Oak Harbor Police Department, The Green Room pot shop was broken into on Aug. 16 at 2:30 a.m., setting off alarms and prompting a call to officers.
KOMO News
Woman shoots mother's boyfriend in Anacortes streets during domestic dispute
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old woman is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting her mother’s boyfriend. Anacortes police said they were called to the 800 block of 30th Street around 6:15 Thursday evening for a shooting. There, they found the 52-year-old victim in the street. Officers and first...
Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to building at Everett composting facility
EVERETT, Wash. — A compost fire at a composting facility in Everett caused “extensive damage” to a building on Thursday night. Firefighters were called after 7 p.m. to Cedar Grove Compost, located at 3600 36th Place Northeast, where plumes of smoke could be seen from several miles away.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
Skagit Breaking
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
