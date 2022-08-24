This is Lin from Conway, Washington. For over forty years I have played NPR in the background of my glass studio and this has inspired me to fulfill my own as well as your mission to engage, enlighten and entertain my private and public art audiences. Poet Ezra Pound once claimed that artists are our society’s antenna and NPR helps me be just that as I wonder and worry over articles I hear on programs like Morning Edition, 1A, Here and Now, On Point, Terry Gross among many others. I am proud to support your work and grateful for your in-depth news features. Here’s to the next 100 years of your fine broadcasting.

CONWAY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO