Read full article on original website
Related
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Clayton County Register
Century-old house on West Main Street transported to its new home in Waukon
On the move ... The house that was built in 1911 and stood at 404 West Main Street in Waukon ever since was moved to a new home just about two blocks away in the initial block of 6th Street SW Wednesday, August 17. Members of the Agnes Anderson family, four generations of which lived in the house over the years, were in attendance to watch the house be transported by Aylsworth House Movers, LLC of Wadena. Standard photo by Joe Moses.
La Crosse mom excited to move into Habitat for Humanity home
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A La Crosse mom says thanks to Habitat for Humanity, she can relax. The organization held a ceremony Thursday afternoon at the home on Livingston Street for Tina Steinfadt and her two children. Habitat bought the home last year and almost 200 volunteers put in thousands...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bassmaster.com
Fifteen pounds is always money at La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. — In the four previous Elite Series tournaments on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, an average of 15 pounds a day has been good enough for a fourth-place finish or better. It may take less than that for similar results this week when the four-day season-ending Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the Mississippi River begins Thursday.
City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
La Crosse PD: 40 window smashes reported in mid-August
From Friday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 23, there were 40 reports of people smashing windows of vehicles and residences citywide, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Sparta HS student dies in Monroe Co. crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old who was about to enter his junior year at Sparta High School was found dead late Thursday night after a crash in rural Monroe Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office. In a statement Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported James Dean (JD) Olson...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse man facing charge of 1st degree reckless homicide
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing a charge in connection to an overdose death. Court records show 48-year-old Bernard Moore is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation
Law enforcement arrested and booked 33-year-old Christopher Gundlach for 4 charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The arrest came as law enforcement executed a search warrant at 225 West Exchange Street in Viola as part of an ongoing investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Possible case of illegal dumping investigated near Pammel Creek
SHELBY (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible case of illegal dumping in the town of Shelby, adjacent to Pammel Creek. Near the creek, at least 20 slabs of concrete could be seen early Friday afternoon. A man who didn’t want to be identified...
Comments / 0