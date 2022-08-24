On the move ... The house that was built in 1911 and stood at 404 West Main Street in Waukon ever since was moved to a new home just about two blocks away in the initial block of 6th Street SW Wednesday, August 17. Members of the Agnes Anderson family, four generations of which lived in the house over the years, were in attendance to watch the house be transported by Aylsworth House Movers, LLC of Wadena. Standard photo by Joe Moses.

WAUKON, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO