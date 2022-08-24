ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket

Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
IOWA STATE
Clayton County Register

Century-old house on West Main Street transported to its new home in Waukon

On the move ... The house that was built in 1911 and stood at 404 West Main Street in Waukon ever since was moved to a new home just about two blocks away in the initial block of 6th Street SW Wednesday, August 17. Members of the Agnes Anderson family, four generations of which lived in the house over the years, were in attendance to watch the house be transported by Aylsworth House Movers, LLC of Wadena. Standard photo by Joe Moses.
WAUKON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukon, IA
bassmaster.com

Fifteen pounds is always money at La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. — In the four previous Elite Series tournaments on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, an average of 15 pounds a day has been good enough for a fourth-place finish or better. It may take less than that for similar results this week when the four-day season-ending Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the Mississippi River begins Thursday.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann
nbc15.com

Sparta HS student dies in Monroe Co. crash

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old who was about to enter his junior year at Sparta High School was found dead late Thursday night after a crash in rural Monroe Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office. In a statement Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported James Dean (JD) Olson...
SPARTA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man facing charge of 1st degree reckless homicide

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing a charge in connection to an overdose death. Court records show 48-year-old Bernard Moore is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to...
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Evan

Comments / 0

Community Policy