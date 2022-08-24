Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
Two injured after crash in Warwick
Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
2 charged in drive-by killing of woman in Providence
Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, was shot and killed in the area of Olney Street on the morning of Aug. 1, 2021.
ABC6.com
Providence police: One in custody for killing of 15-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The night after her sons murder, Marisol Tilson begged detectives to work to bring justice for her son. On Saturday, just over one month later, Providence police confirmed to ABC6 News they have one person in custody in connection the July killing over 15-year-old Ger’Vontae Tilson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager. Authorities said Ger’Vantae Tilson was shot and killed on Wallace Street in Providence late in the evening on July 23. It’s unclear what Tilson was doing in Providence at […]
2 men indicted in drive-by shooting death of woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence last year. Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police have said it appeared she was not the intended target.
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
Turnto10.com
1 dead in ATV crash in Coventry
(WJAR) — One person died following an ATV crash in Coventry early Saturday morning, officials said. Police responded to a single ATV that had been involved in an accident on Cahoone Road just before 3:45 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity has not yet been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Providence closes off downtown streets for celebration and preview of Kennedy Plaza upgrades
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and community partners closed down parts of Washington Street and Kennedy Plaza Saturday for the “One Providence Family Celebration” to preview the investments and upgrades coming to the city’s “front yard.”. The mayor and city leaders billed...
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
iheart.com
Newport, Other Departments Warn Of Scams
The Newport Water Division is informing customers about a potential scam. Impostor utility workers have reportedly approached customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth. Real Newport Water Division workers carry photo ID badges and drive clearly-marked vehicles. You should report any suspicious activity to your local police department. (Photo by OLIVIER...
Turnto10.com
Coventry makes switch at superintendent position
(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Wesport police charge Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after ‘annoying’ phone calls
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Friday they have charged the Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after she allegedly made “annoying” phone calls. Police said that Pamela Laliberte-Labeau was also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness. The charges are the...
ABC6.com
Coventry superintendent and assistant superintendent to swap roles starting in October
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry School Department will be making a swap at the top come October. During Thursday’s School Committee meeting, the decision was made that Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart will step into Craig Levis’ role as superintendent as of Oct 1. Levis said during...
Blackstone River clean-up celebrates 50 years
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday many residents across Rhode Island and Massachusetts commemorated one of the largest environmental clean-ups to take place on the Blackstone River. The event coined “Operation ZAP” was first organized in September of 1972 by David Rosser. 10,000 people participated in the clean-up that day, according to the organization’s website, and […]
newportthisweek.com
Last Monday to Climb!
Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
fallriverreporter.com
Two RI EMTs see cardiac license suspended after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death
Two EMTs have seen a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two who have been licensed as Emergency Medical Technicians-Cardiac recently came before the Rhode Island Department of Health alleging that they had engaged in behavior that constituted “cause” for taking action against their Emergency Medical Technicians Cardiac license.
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Two Men Arraigned in Murder of Brophy-Baermann on East Side of Providence
Two men were arraigned on Friday on multiple charges including the murder of Miya Brophy Baermann in Providence in 2021. The two men facing charges are Shawn Mann, age 31, and Isiah Pinkerton, age 25. As GoLocal reported in August 2021:. Police confirmed Monday that 24-year-old Warwick native Miya Brophy-Baermann...
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
Comments / 0