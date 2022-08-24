ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications for the 2023 ARS summer internship program due Nov. 4

The objective of the Agricultural Research Stations’ Summer Internship program is to foster relationships between UW–Madison departments and station personnel. At the same time, it provides undergraduate students a chance to become involved in applied research projects as they consider their career plans. These internships should be used...
UWPD, MPD Make Arrests Following String of Moped and Motorcycle Thefts

The UW-Madison Police Department and the City of Madison Police Department have arrested two individuals following a joint operation Thursday morning, which resulted in the recovery of several stolen high-end and electronic bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV. Over the last several weeks, UWPD has taken six reports of stolen...
