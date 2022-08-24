Read full article on original website
MIKE BABCOCK INDICATES HIS NHL COACHING CAREER IS OVER
It appears 2019 will officially go down in the books as the last year of Mike Babcock's NHL coaching career. Babcock appeared on a radio station in Saskatoon Friday just a day after giving up his voluntary position as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team. Babcock said he won't be returning to the NHL.
KRAKEN ADD 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF
The Seattle Kraken are bringing in a freshly retired face, who spent parts of fifteen seasons in the NHL, to their hockey operations department. On Thursday, the Kraken announced that Frans Nielsen is joining the hockey operations staff as a player development consultant. Nielsen, 38, announced his retirement from professional...
FLORIDA PANTHERS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
SCOTT BOWMAN REVEALS WHY KIRBY DACH WAS TRADED
The Chicago Blackhawks have had an interesting start to their rebuild to say the least, and trading Kirby Dach was one of the questionable decisions made. Recently, TSN's Marco D'Amico interviewed former Blackhawks general manager Scott Bowman, and asked him why the team traded the young forward. "We spoke to...
BRUCE CASSIDY'S FIRING HAD NO INFLUENCE ON BERGERON, KREJCI'S RETURNS
Bruce Cassidy's dismissal from Boston's bench came as a surprise to many, as the team was generally successful under his supervision. Rumors that he was too demanding of players helped shed light on the decision to let him go. Additional rumors swirled that Cassidy was the roadblock standing in the...
SENATORS GENERAL MANAGER PIERRE DORION EXCITED ABOUT THE DIRECTION THE TEAM IS HEADING IN
On Friday, Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion appeared on TSN1200 radio to discuss a wide range of topics with the 2022-23 season just over six weeks away. The Senators GM had a busy off-season, acquiring Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot, while signing Claude Giroux to a three-year deal on the opening day of free agency.
ANOTHER PACIFIC DIVISION TEAM COULD BE IN THE MIX FOR DEFENCEMAN JAKOB CHYCHRUN
It feels like trade rumours involving Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun have been going on forever. It seemed like a sure thing that he would have been dealt leading to the deadline or even on deadline day in March, but nothing materialized. Arizona's high asking price for Chychrun has been...
PHIL KESSEL'S EX-TEAMMATES GIVE MIXED ANSWERS ON HOW HE IS AS A TEAMMATE
Less than a week ago, Phil Kessel signed a one-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, who will become the 34-year-old's fifth team since entering the NHL back in 2006. Kessel will go into the 2022-23 season with several milestones within reach. He is one goal away from the 400th of his career and he can tie Keith Yandle on the most consecutive games played list on October 24th against his former club, the Toronto Maple Leafs. On November 17th against his former club, the Arizona Coyotes, Kessel could play in his 1,000th consecutive game.
FORMER NHLER DROPS OPPONENT IN ONE PUNCH IN KHL FIGHT
Vladislav Kamenev was a second-round selection of the Nashville Predators who now plays for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The 6-foot power forward started his career in North America on a very positive note, scoring 37 points in 57 AHL games (53 point pace per 82) for the Milwaukee Admirals in his first season. In his second season, he continued to rack up points in the A, tallying 51 points in 70 games (60 point pace per 82) and adding 59 PIMs to boot.
LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR PHILIPPE MYERS
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Friday afternoon that they have signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year, $1.4 million extension. Myers, 25, was acquired by the Lightning earlier this offseason alongside Grant Mishmash in a deal with the Nashville Predators that saw Ryan McDonagh head the other way. By no means is he a gamebreaker, but he will be a solid depth option for the Bolts, while also adding some serious size to the lineup with his six-foot-five, 210-pound frame.
NAZEM KADRI LEFT MONEY ON THE TABLE TO SIGN IN CALGARY, SAYS FLAMES' CENTER DEPTH IS AMONG NHL'S BEST
Nazem Kadri's decision to sign a contract with the Calgary Flames sent shockwaves around the NHL, leaving many in disbelief after it was reported by several key insiders that the Stanley Cup champion would sign with the New York Islanders. Alas, Calgary swooped in late and inked the 7x7 that had been rumored.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS TO HONOR MATISS KIVLENIEKS BY HOSTING KIVI DAY ON HIS BIRTHDAY
The Cleveland Monsters, Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, announced that the team will host Kivi Day to honor Matiss Kivlenieks. The celebration lands on the late goaltender's birthday, and there is plans to give back to the community as well. "Kivi Day is such a great opportunity for all of us...
NAZEM KADRI DISCLOSES ACTUAL TIMELINE OF PLAYOFF THUMB INJURY, REVEALING HE RETURNED 3X SOONER THAN EXPECTED
In case there was any doubt, hockey players are tough as nails. While certain other athletes take themselves out of the lineup for things like general soreness, tightness, or the incredulous 'load management,' hockey players fight through some of the most gruesome injuries, especially come playoff time. Nazem Kadri has...
DRAISAITL BELIEVES HIS PLAY GOT BETTER AFTER INJURY IN PLAYOFFS
Leon Draisaitl recently opened up about how his injury in the playoffs made him into a better player. The superstar forward suffered a high ankle sprain in Game 6 during the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, and the injury "evolved" his play. "The game after, I was trying...
BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE RELEASED REVEALING WHY MONTREAL DRAFTED JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
The Canadiens made big splash this summer, drafting Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright, who had held the #1 ranking for over two years. Slafkovsky's ascent seemingly came overnight, but those in-the-know have watched him for years, witnessing his physical maturity and personal development the whole way. The 6'4" Slovak absolutely dominated at the u16 and u18 levels, and when given the chance to play against men, he proved he could not only keep up, but dominate there too. A risky enough pick at #1 overall, Slafkovsky has proven that he can consistently be a driver, and his size, skill, and character earned him that #1 spot.
STASTNY REPORTEDLY CHOSE HURRICANES FOR LESS MONEY OVER RETURNING TO FORMER TEAM
Newly signed Carolina Hurricanes forward Paul Stastny recently inked a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, but it sounds that he had at least one better offer elsewhere. That offer reportedly came from a former team he played for, the Vegas Golden Knights. On Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts Podcast, the insider mentioned how he believes that Stastny was offered more money in order to come back to Vegas for a second stint with the team.
