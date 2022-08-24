ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

MIKE BABCOCK INDICATES HIS NHL COACHING CAREER IS OVER

It appears 2019 will officially go down in the books as the last year of Mike Babcock's NHL coaching career. Babcock appeared on a radio station in Saskatoon Friday just a day after giving up his voluntary position as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team. Babcock said he won't be returning to the NHL.
NHL
markerzone.com

KRAKEN ADD 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF

The Seattle Kraken are bringing in a freshly retired face, who spent parts of fifteen seasons in the NHL, to their hockey operations department. On Thursday, the Kraken announced that Frans Nielsen is joining the hockey operations staff as a player development consultant. Nielsen, 38, announced his retirement from professional...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

FLORIDA PANTHERS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM

Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

SCOTT BOWMAN REVEALS WHY KIRBY DACH WAS TRADED

The Chicago Blackhawks have had an interesting start to their rebuild to say the least, and trading Kirby Dach was one of the questionable decisions made. Recently, TSN's Marco D'Amico interviewed former Blackhawks general manager Scott Bowman, and asked him why the team traded the young forward. "We spoke to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
markerzone.com

BRUCE CASSIDY'S FIRING HAD NO INFLUENCE ON BERGERON, KREJCI'S RETURNS

Bruce Cassidy's dismissal from Boston's bench came as a surprise to many, as the team was generally successful under his supervision. Rumors that he was too demanding of players helped shed light on the decision to let him go. Additional rumors swirled that Cassidy was the roadblock standing in the...
NHL
markerzone.com

SENATORS GENERAL MANAGER PIERRE DORION EXCITED ABOUT THE DIRECTION THE TEAM IS HEADING IN

On Friday, Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion appeared on TSN1200 radio to discuss a wide range of topics with the 2022-23 season just over six weeks away. The Senators GM had a busy off-season, acquiring Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot, while signing Claude Giroux to a three-year deal on the opening day of free agency.
NHL
markerzone.com

ANOTHER PACIFIC DIVISION TEAM COULD BE IN THE MIX FOR DEFENCEMAN JAKOB CHYCHRUN

It feels like trade rumours involving Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun have been going on forever. It seemed like a sure thing that he would have been dealt leading to the deadline or even on deadline day in March, but nothing materialized. Arizona's high asking price for Chychrun has been...
NHL
markerzone.com

PHIL KESSEL'S EX-TEAMMATES GIVE MIXED ANSWERS ON HOW HE IS AS A TEAMMATE

Less than a week ago, Phil Kessel signed a one-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, who will become the 34-year-old's fifth team since entering the NHL back in 2006. Kessel will go into the 2022-23 season with several milestones within reach. He is one goal away from the 400th of his career and he can tie Keith Yandle on the most consecutive games played list on October 24th against his former club, the Toronto Maple Leafs. On November 17th against his former club, the Arizona Coyotes, Kessel could play in his 1,000th consecutive game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Pelletier
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER DROPS OPPONENT IN ONE PUNCH IN KHL FIGHT

Vladislav Kamenev was a second-round selection of the Nashville Predators who now plays for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The 6-foot power forward started his career in North America on a very positive note, scoring 37 points in 57 AHL games (53 point pace per 82) for the Milwaukee Admirals in his first season. In his second season, he continued to rack up points in the A, tallying 51 points in 70 games (60 point pace per 82) and adding 59 PIMs to boot.
NHL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR PHILIPPE MYERS

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Friday afternoon that they have signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year, $1.4 million extension. Myers, 25, was acquired by the Lightning earlier this offseason alongside Grant Mishmash in a deal with the Nashville Predators that saw Ryan McDonagh head the other way. By no means is he a gamebreaker, but he will be a solid depth option for the Bolts, while also adding some serious size to the lineup with his six-foot-five, 210-pound frame.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ste#The Calgary Flames
markerzone.com

DRAISAITL BELIEVES HIS PLAY GOT BETTER AFTER INJURY IN PLAYOFFS

Leon Draisaitl recently opened up about how his injury in the playoffs made him into a better player. The superstar forward suffered a high ankle sprain in Game 6 during the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, and the injury "evolved" his play. "The game after, I was trying...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE RELEASED REVEALING WHY MONTREAL DRAFTED JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY

The Canadiens made big splash this summer, drafting Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright, who had held the #1 ranking for over two years. Slafkovsky's ascent seemingly came overnight, but those in-the-know have watched him for years, witnessing his physical maturity and personal development the whole way. The 6'4" Slovak absolutely dominated at the u16 and u18 levels, and when given the chance to play against men, he proved he could not only keep up, but dominate there too. A risky enough pick at #1 overall, Slafkovsky has proven that he can consistently be a driver, and his size, skill, and character earned him that #1 spot.
NHL
markerzone.com

STASTNY REPORTEDLY CHOSE HURRICANES FOR LESS MONEY OVER RETURNING TO FORMER TEAM

Newly signed Carolina Hurricanes forward Paul Stastny recently inked a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, but it sounds that he had at least one better offer elsewhere. That offer reportedly came from a former team he played for, the Vegas Golden Knights. On Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts Podcast, the insider mentioned how he believes that Stastny was offered more money in order to come back to Vegas for a second stint with the team.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy