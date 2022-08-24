The Canadiens made big splash this summer, drafting Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright, who had held the #1 ranking for over two years. Slafkovsky's ascent seemingly came overnight, but those in-the-know have watched him for years, witnessing his physical maturity and personal development the whole way. The 6'4" Slovak absolutely dominated at the u16 and u18 levels, and when given the chance to play against men, he proved he could not only keep up, but dominate there too. A risky enough pick at #1 overall, Slafkovsky has proven that he can consistently be a driver, and his size, skill, and character earned him that #1 spot.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO