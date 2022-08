Vladislav Kamenev was a second-round selection of the Nashville Predators who now plays for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The 6-foot power forward started his career in North America on a very positive note, scoring 37 points in 57 AHL games (53 point pace per 82) for the Milwaukee Admirals in his first season. In his second season, he continued to rack up points in the A, tallying 51 points in 70 games (60 point pace per 82) and adding 59 PIMs to boot.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO