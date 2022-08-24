Read full article on original website
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
Atlanta ISD raises teachers salaries
ATLANTA, Texas — The Atlanta Independent School District board of trustees approved an increase to the 2022-23 salary scale. As a result, the independent school district is increasing the teacher salary schedule by 2% of the midpoint, which amounts to $1,007. The school district says that every person on the teacher salary scale will receive their regular step increase plus the $1,007.
‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
UAMS assist in giving Texarkana native a second chance at life
ans are saved because of the gift of life from organ donation. This was the case for Texarkana native, Barbara Riley whom was the recipient of a kidney transplant at UAMS.
Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana
There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
Driveway sinkhole causes Harmony ISD to use alternate pickup/drop off route
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday. The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below. “We appreciate your help...
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark.’s incumbent mayor, Allen Brown, will have an opponent in the upcoming November election. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. The 51-year-old is the owner of Dapper Restaurant. This is Jefferson’s first time seeking public office.
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. |. The Job Expo is being held Thursday from 12 p.m....
Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
Komatsu Longview expanding facility on manufacturing campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview. Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. Industries worldwide...
Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
40th Marshall Fire Ant Festival Fun For All
Marshall celebrates the 40th Annual FireAnt Festival Saturday, October 8, in its scenic downtown square. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and features live music performed by Gilmer native Curtis Grimes and other artists around the steps of the historic Harrison County courthouse. The festival...
Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
