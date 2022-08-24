ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kpyn.net

Atlanta ISD raises teachers salaries

ATLANTA, Texas ⁠— The Atlanta Independent School District board of trustees approved an increase to the 2022-23 salary scale. As a result, the independent school district is increasing the teacher salary schedule by 2% of the midpoint, which amounts to $1,007. The school district says that every person on the teacher salary scale will receive their regular step increase plus the $1,007.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
TexasHighways

Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana

There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#High School#K12#Marietta Okla#Exci
101.5 KNUE

October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX

As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
KILGORE, TX
KTBS

Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers

TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark.’s incumbent mayor, Allen Brown, will have an opponent in the upcoming November election. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. The 51-year-old is the owner of Dapper Restaurant. This is Jefferson’s first time seeking public office.
TEXARKANA, AR
KLTV

Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

Komatsu Longview expanding facility on manufacturing campus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview. Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. Industries worldwide...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
TEXARKANA, AR
countylinemagazine.com

40th Marshall Fire Ant Festival Fun For All

Marshall celebrates the 40th Annual FireAnt Festival Saturday, October 8, in its scenic downtown square. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and features live music performed by Gilmer native Curtis Grimes and other artists around the steps of the historic Harrison County courthouse. The festival...
CBS19

Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
WINNSBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy