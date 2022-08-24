Read full article on original website
Sandman cat episode boss explains David Tennant and Sandra Oh casting
The Sandman on Netflix season 1 spoilers. The Sandman director Hisko Hulsing has explained how David Tennant and Sandra Oh joined the cat episode. The duo are part of an incredible voice cast for a two-parter bonus episode in season 1, 'Dream of a Thousand Cats', where some of the feline friends Morpheus has made share their stories about him.
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka lands acting debut
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka is going to be making her acting debut. The performer was previously a host on Canadian kids' TV, but is now making the move into acting for OUTtv comedy Ezra. The 10-part series follows the story of a gay vampire who tries to navigate the...
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 (Amazon Prime)
Anyone else seen the first episode of the new season? I'll keep my views spoiler-free as I'm guessing not many have watched it yet. I still love everything about this show. The end. Posts: 33,736. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 26/08/22 - 21:17 #2. Wasn't aware it has started. Thanks for...
Samaritan review: Is Umbrella Academy star's superhero movie worth a watch?
Superhero movies are everywhere these days, but it's rare to find one that's based on an original concept. Samaritan is just that – although the writer Bragi F Schut has since adapted it into a series of graphic novels – and with Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, it seemed a promising combo.
Strange thing happened when recording a German TV programme
I have a Technomate 5402 Mk3 and often record programmes onto an external hard drive. When the programme is of UK origin, some German channels broadcast from Astra 1 sometimes offer the choice of German or English audio. Yesterday I recorded Agatha Raisin being broadcast on ZDF Neo. During the recording I often take a quick look to check that the recording is taking place. To my surprise, all of the available audio channels were in German. Nevertheless I allowed the recording to finish, with the intention of deleting it this morning. But to my surprise, the recording has English audio. This has never happened before and I am puzzled.
EastEnders to introduce a face from Sam Mitchell's past
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed plans for Sam Mitchell to get a blast from the past this autumn. Sam returned to the show in April and has shaken up life in Walford with her attempts to prove that she's a true Mitchell. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media...
Ultimate TV Add on
Hi everyone, I'm sure this question has been answered numerous times before so I'm sorry if it has,. I've just got Sky Q installed a couple of days ago and Sky seem to have added the Ultimate TV Add on to my bill without telling me what it is. I've tried google and checked the sky site but I'm still not clear in my head. Is it just a way to add Netflix to the Q box that's more convenient for Sky because they take over the billing and charge me £6 a month for the priviledge plus the Netflix sub on top or do I need that to watch any of the apps such as the Discovery+ for free 12 month offer? I was supposed to be offered some deal on Netflix but I can't find any details of the offer, thanks.
Married at First Sight UK star offers advice to those considering signing up to future series
Married at First Sight UK 2021 star Bob Voysey has some advice for anyone who is considering signing up for future series. The reality star sat down with Digital Spy to talk about what he would tell anyone who wants to join the show. "I think, and I say this...
Duplicate content on various streaming services.
Most online streaming services show about 90% of the same films and shows, they usually only have a few programmes which are specific to them so, if you don’t use it regularly, cancel it. Taken from an article making suggestions on how to cut costs during the financial crisis.
‘House of the Dragon’ Reveals Blood-Soaked Opening Credits with Original ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme
When House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max last week, Game of Thrones fans were jarred by what they didn’t see: a splashy opening title sequence welcoming them to Westeros. House of the Dragon Episode 2, however, definitely does have a stunning main title sequence. It’s a blood-soaked journey through what appears to be an even larger version of King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) reconstruction of Old Valyria, full of strange symbols, a mural depicting dragons flying over the sigils of Westeros, and the iconic Game of Thrones theme song. While Game of Thrones sagely opened up each episode...
Stranger Things star reveals puberty caused massive problems for show
The Stranger Things cast has grown up in front of our eyes in the six years since the show premiered, but that has led to some growing pains along the way. Speaking to Flaunt Magazine, Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp admitted that going through puberty caused a few issues during production, as he had outgrown his character; he was 17 while Will was 15.
Batman TV series axed ahead of launch
The upcoming animated Batman TV series titled Batman: Caped Crusader has now been cancelled after it received a series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network just 15 months ago. The animated show was announced in May 2021 and would have been led by The Batman director Matt Reeves alongside...
Sandman cat episode boss explains surprise cameo
The Sandman's bonus episode Dream of a Thousand Cats surprised viewers with its mere existence since no one knew an extra episode was dropping. But a cameo in the animated episode delighted and surprised viewers even more. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book series the...
Extraordinary Attorney Woo beats The Sandman on Netflix charts
Netflix's Extraordinary Attorney Woo is officially the streamer's most-watched title of the past week. Featuring Park Eun-bin in a star-making role as Woo Young-woo, a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum, the South Korean legal drama's viewing numbers have outperformed those brought in by The Sandman – Neil Gaiman's masterful graphic novel adaptation.
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
June Brown to be honoured as Dot is written out of EastEnders later this year.
Hopefully they do a Dot Week with quite a few returns from EE History. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at least they are finally listening to the people next up being back Chrissie Watts. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at...
Chicago Med adds Turning Red and Grace and Frankie stars for season 8
Chicago Med season 8 has recruited Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek Estrada as recurring guest stars. Premiering in the US on Wednesday, September 21, the next batch of episodes will introduce Roiz (he voiced Mr Kielowski in Turning Red) as "multimillionaire renaissance man" Jack Egan, and Estrada (Cecilia in Grace and Frankie) as psych fellow Nellie Cuevas.
Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...
When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
EE Press Event (Spoilers to be included)
Couple of days ago the BBC did a press event for their Autumn launch. Some of the material will be revealed tonight at 10PM and then more will be released tomorrow at 10PM. I'm guessing the flashback episode, Keebles vendetta and the wedding will be big parts of the launch. We also have Freddie Slaters arrival to look forward to.
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?
Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
