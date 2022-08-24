Read full article on original website
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka lands acting debut
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka is going to be making her acting debut. The performer was previously a host on Canadian kids' TV, but is now making the move into acting for OUTtv comedy Ezra. The 10-part series follows the story of a gay vampire who tries to navigate the...
Married at First Sight UK star offers advice to those considering signing up to future series
Married at First Sight UK 2021 star Bob Voysey has some advice for anyone who is considering signing up for future series. The reality star sat down with Digital Spy to talk about what he would tell anyone who wants to join the show. "I think, and I say this...
Gotham knights release date changed
I have preordered the new gotham knights game for my ps5 . The game was originally due out on the 25th of October but the relase date has recently been changed to October the 21st . It is still showing up as to be downloaded after the new release date . And in the ps store it is also still saying the 25th. I have no experience in preordering a game digitally. Can anyone explain if the date will change. Thank you .
how to access smart tv menu [bottom screen]
I don't suppose anyone knows but we have a 'oneforall' remote that we had to buy when our LG TV remote stopped working, when you switch the tv on, the apps menu pops up first on the bottom of the screen, then disappears, it has things like NETFLIX, SKY, Amazon prime etc, how do i get it back without switching the tv off and on again? there doesn't seem to be a designated 'button' for it on the remote?
ITV Hub app will soon no longer be available on your device
Received the above mail from ITV. Hm , what's this all about then... "This is because we are updating our video player to keep all of our shows copyright-safe, and unfortunately this technology is not supported by some device models." AFAICT I can't turn the programs that I view via...
Drag Race UK star reveals regrets after criticising the show and RuPaul
Ginny Lemon famously had one of the most shocking exits ever during RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2. After landing in the bottom alongside Sister Sister, the queen refused to lip-sync against her friend, instead self-eliminating by walking off the stage leaving Sister to perform alone. Following her exit, Ginny...
Kate Ritchie fined, licence suspended after random breath test
Actor and presenter Kate Ritchie has been fined $600 and had her licence suspended for 3 months following a random breath test in Pagewood last Monday. Nine News reported she allegedly returned a reading of 0.06%, just over the legal limit. Very disappointing. Over the limit is over the limit....
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 (Amazon Prime)
Anyone else seen the first episode of the new season? I'll keep my views spoiler-free as I'm guessing not many have watched it yet. I still love everything about this show. The end. Posts: 33,736. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 26/08/22 - 21:17 #2. Wasn't aware it has started. Thanks for...
Duplicate content on various streaming services.
Most online streaming services show about 90% of the same films and shows, they usually only have a few programmes which are specific to them so, if you don’t use it regularly, cancel it. Taken from an article making suggestions on how to cut costs during the financial crisis.
Ultimate TV Add on
Hi everyone, I'm sure this question has been answered numerous times before so I'm sorry if it has,. I've just got Sky Q installed a couple of days ago and Sky seem to have added the Ultimate TV Add on to my bill without telling me what it is. I've tried google and checked the sky site but I'm still not clear in my head. Is it just a way to add Netflix to the Q box that's more convenient for Sky because they take over the billing and charge me £6 a month for the priviledge plus the Netflix sub on top or do I need that to watch any of the apps such as the Discovery+ for free 12 month offer? I was supposed to be offered some deal on Netflix but I can't find any details of the offer, thanks.
Samaritan review: Is Umbrella Academy star's superhero movie worth a watch?
Superhero movies are everywhere these days, but it's rare to find one that's based on an original concept. Samaritan is just that – although the writer Bragi F Schut has since adapted it into a series of graphic novels – and with Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, it seemed a promising combo.
Harry Potter releasing deluxe Hogwarts Express LEGO set
Harry Potter fans have a new LEGO challenge, as a deluxe train set for the Hogwarts Express is being released. After releasing a version of the train for LEGO beginners previously, the Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition is a sprawling 5,129-piece set designed for adult collectors, aged 18 and older.
Nintendo and Microsoft respond to PlayStation 5 price increase
Sony announced this week that the PlayStation 5 console price would increase in most territories around the world, going up by £30 for the disc model and £40 for the disc-free version. The tech giant has stated that this is down to inflation and the rising cost of......
Keanu Reeves making Disney+ documentary about against-the-odds Formula 1 story
The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves will tell the remarkable story of Brawn GP's against-the-odds Formula 1 triumph in a new four-part documentary for Disney+. With the working title of Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team, Keanu will be joined by key players as he narrates an account of Brawn and Jenson Button's 2009 title-winning season. The series will be released globally, and Keanu has been working in the UK over the summer conducting interviews for the show.
