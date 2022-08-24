ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained

Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 (Amazon Prime)

Anyone else seen the first episode of the new season? I'll keep my views spoiler-free as I'm guessing not many have watched it yet. I still love everything about this show. The end. Posts: 33,736. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 26/08/22 - 21:17 #2. Wasn't aware it has started. Thanks for...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Gotham knights release date changed

I have preordered the new gotham knights game for my ps5 . The game was originally due out on the 25th of October but the relase date has recently been changed to October the 21st . It is still showing up as to be downloaded after the new release date . And in the ps store it is also still saying the 25th. I have no experience in preordering a game digitally. Can anyone explain if the date will change. Thank you .
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
digitalspy.com

Batman TV series axed ahead of launch

The upcoming animated Batman TV series titled Batman: Caped Crusader has now been cancelled after it received a series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network just 15 months ago. The animated show was announced in May 2021 and would have been led by The Batman director Matt Reeves alongside...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#The Rings Of Power#Fx#Wrap
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thor’ fans mourn powerful MCU weapon that faded into obscurity

The MCU has introduced viewers to not only myriad superheroes but also a plethora of weapons. From those invented in Tony Stark’s lab to those in Wakanda, the MCU seems to be well-equipped for any situation. However, there is this one weapon that most viewers have more than likely forgotten. And now, fans mourn its obscurity.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look

With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side

Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
COMICS
ABC News

'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint responds after backlash from critics on his casting

Steve Toussaint is addressing critics who have commented about his casting in the new "House of the Dragon" series. In an interview with Men's Health, Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the show, shut down critics who have suggested his casting doesn't match what is portrayed in author George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, which is what "House of the Dragon" is adapted from.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EE Press Event (Spoilers to be included)

Couple of days ago the BBC did a press event for their Autumn launch. Some of the material will be revealed tonight at 10PM and then more will be released tomorrow at 10PM. I'm guessing the flashback episode, Keebles vendetta and the wedding will be big parts of the launch. We also have Freddie Slaters arrival to look forward to.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy