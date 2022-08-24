Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
Dividends are a great way for investors to judge how much money a company is able and willing to return to shareholders each year. Finding stocks with strong cash flows and a solid dividend can also be a great way to find market-beating investments. Three companies built for any market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) market index is down 20% year-to-date, nearly doubling the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market tracker's 12% price drop. As a result, some of the most expensive tech stocks of yesteryear are on fire sale in 2022. And while a few of them really deserved a radical haircut, others haven't done anything wrong and investors should consider buying them at today's modest share prices.
Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?
As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts. Yet, as an investor,...
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alphabet Stock?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered less-than-ideal second-quarter earnings results at the end of July, with multiple segments just missing analyst projections. Although the company's stock persevered and soared in the first two weeks of August, prices have recently dipped. Here's why now could be the best time to invest in Alphabet...
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $66.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today
It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
"Ape" Into AMC? Buy These Explosive Growth Stocks Instead
Some investors "aped" into AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) in order to get their share of newly minted AMC Preferred Equity (APE) that the company issued to AMC holders last week. The move was described as a dividend, and the company issued one APE share for each share of AMC held. AMC previously pledged not to dilute shareholders by issuing more AMC shares, and APE is a creative way of keeping that promise.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Univar (UNVR)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2022 : PDD, CTLT, HTHT, NSSC, ITRN, SLQT
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 43.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
At US$285, Is Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Worth Looking At Closely?
Let's talk about the popular Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Watsco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
