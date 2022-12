When Wilfried Nancy describes the way he wants his team to play, he uses two metaphors: boxing and chess. The new coach of the Crew, hired away from CF Montreal after leading it to a franchise-record 65-point season, has an exacting, detailed approach to soccer. When Nancy was promoted to be Montreal's head coach shortly before the 2021 season began, when Thierry Henry stepped down unexpectedly, there was a sharp learning curve for his players....

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO