New Orleans, LA

Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’

Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
Long-lost, Katrina-inspired painting by graffiti master Banksy rediscovered, according to report

According to a CBS news report, a New Orleans painting by fabled street artist Banksy that was thought to be destroyed years ago may soon be restored. The globe-trotting British graffiti artist paid a clandestine visit to the Crescent City in 2008, as the population evacuated due to Hurricane Gustav. With the help of assistants, Banksy created roughly 17 artworks, which poetically captured the long struggle to recover after Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flood that devastated the city in 2005.
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.

