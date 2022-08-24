Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
houmatimes.com
Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’
Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
KPLC TV
One year after Hurricane Ida, Irish Bayou neighbors push to rebuild lost wetlands
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the foot of the Twin Spans Bridge, where U.S. Highway 11 flies over Interstate 10, life in New Orleans takes on a different pace. “It’s a way of life that I personally enjoy,” said Richard Bruno, a homeowner in Irish Bayou. While Irish...
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
howafrica.com
The Voodoo Priestess Of New Orleans Who Officiates With The Bible and African Traditions
Her voodoo practice dates back 200 years. Unlike the thematic portrayal of voodoo culture in mud thatch buildings with wooden objects sprinkled with blood and feathers with bottles loosely spread on the floor, the Voodoo Spiritual Temple in New Orleans depicts a flair of modernity in its outlook. A bible...
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration says road contractors are doing a totally adequate job
Five months after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a “report card” of road construction contracts and contractors to shame delinquent companies into compliance, her administration says nearly all of them are meeting or exceeding basic standards — even as roads across the city have fallen further into disrepair than ever before.
fox8live.com
Hutson pledges weekly public incident reports amid transparency concerns at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday (Aug. 26) her troubling approach to transparency would improve, starting with weekly jail incident reports that will be accessible by the public. “Change takes time -- and here at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, we are working every day...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
fox8live.com
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “medium” formation estimate...
Advocates hold protest outside Orleans Parish School Board building demanding accountability from leaders
New Orleans Public School leaderes are accused of not following the law when it comes to stopping student violence. Parents and activists are protesting what's been happening at a charter school - Akili Academy in the 9th Ward.
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
NOLA.com
Long-lost, Katrina-inspired painting by graffiti master Banksy rediscovered, according to report
According to a CBS news report, a New Orleans painting by fabled street artist Banksy that was thought to be destroyed years ago may soon be restored. The globe-trotting British graffiti artist paid a clandestine visit to the Crescent City in 2008, as the population evacuated due to Hurricane Gustav. With the help of assistants, Banksy created roughly 17 artworks, which poetically captured the long struggle to recover after Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flood that devastated the city in 2005.
fox8live.com
‘I didn’t pick a side’: Mayor Cantrell doubles down, defending appearance in juvenile court and travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her spending on overseas travel and her appearance in juvenile court last week in support of a young man found guilty of armed robbery in a press conference Wednesday. For almost 30 minutes, Mayor Cantrell answered questions from the press, doubling down...
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Around this time 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina bore down on New Orleans, and permanently changed life for thousands of people across the country. The hurricane caused billions of dollars of damage to the city, and killed thousands. Many thousands more were displaced, and forced to leave everything they had ever known behind.
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.
NOLA.com
The Waiting: Police emergency response times skyrocket as officers flee NOPD
Mark Mascar lay huddled with his dog, Lotus, under a van parked near his home in Mid-City, pleading on his cell phone for police. “I’m in danger! They’re chasing me with a gun!” he told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 9 a.m. on May 30. He’d been waiting nine minutes before he implored, “Is someone coming or not?”
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 8-12, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 601: $995,000, David C. Paulson and Karen Frasco Paulson to Benjamin Louis Allen III. Canal St. 3008-3010: $425,000, Jane Trufant Harvey and Robert G. Harvey Jr. to 3008 Canal Street LLC. John Churchill Chase St. 610: $635,000, Dee Malkerneker Mankinen and Richard W. Mankinen to Kiren Gopinath Kaimal...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
