Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Ohio State students, coach see benefits in Title IX 50th anniversary block partyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ target students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area
Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
Fiery Foods Festival returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival returns to downtown Saturday and Sunday, with over 40 vendors bringing the heat. Starting 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, the festival will take over the Main Street Bridge with some of the spiciest vendors from central Ohio. Festival goers can expect Spice Pepper Enterprises, Dr. […]
614now.com
International Korean fried chicken restaurant opening first Ohio store next week
In only a matter of days, 92 Chicken will officially be available in the Buckeye State. The concept—which features an overseas take on ultra-crispy fried chicken in addition to a version of the dish that’s finished on a charcoal grill—will officially open its doors in Delaware on Aug. 29, according to franchisee Xuechin Chen.
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 26-28
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From music festivals to the Columbus Fiery Foods Fest, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Westerville Fourth Friday Festival: Aug. 26 On the fourth Friday of each month, Westerville welcomes guests for live entertainment, vendors, shopping, and more. Uptown Westerville. Details. 6 p.m. Groovy Monster’s Summer […]
Gahanna plans $61M move to consolidate city services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What started as a need to upgrade Gahanna’s police department headquarters has transformed into a $61 million project that could consolidate three of the city’s facilities into one building. Two years of planning, evaluations, public meetings and council discussions have led the city to the point where it appears […]
Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.
MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Catch A Drag Show In Columbus
Get your mops ready because I’m about to spill all the tea on where to find the best drag shows in Columbus. If you are anything like me, you probably spend too much time watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some fierce queens slaying a stage?
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
Parishioners hope to keep longtime Columbus church open
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since 1902, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church has been a beacon of light, faith, and hope, perched at the corner of East 5th and North Cassady avenues in Columbus. But a restructuring plan by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus could change that. St. Thomas is...
Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
New Podcast Details 2011 Zanesville Exotic Animal Tragedy
Police killed 49 animals after they were set free in 2011
A look into: Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival, 2022!
Many have taken to social media to voice their opinion on the new location of the Columbus Food Truck Festival. I'm here to give you all the details and my experience at the Festival this year.
New OSU program piloting this fall aims to provide debt free degree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the Fall 2022 semester is in full swing, NBC4 sat down with The Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson to discuss the debt-free degree program the university is piloting this fall. The Scarlet and Gray Advantage Program was announced by OSU last November. This fall, it is piloting the […]
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Casual Patios in Columbus
We surveyed our readers this summer about the best patios in the city, and they had a lot of opinions! When it comes to ranking the best casual patios for hanging out with friends, Italian Village staple Seventh Son Brewing emerged as the victor in the category. After opening in...
