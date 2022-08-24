SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings, Dylan Moore and Ty France homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Sunday. Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory. The teams will run it back with a three-game series in Cleveland next weekend and perhaps again in October. The Guardians’ lead in the AL Central was trimmed to two games over Minnesota, which completed a sweep at home against San Francisco.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals’ 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a six-run eighth. Kansas City had dropped the first two games of the series and 11 of 15 overall. Jonathan Heasley (2-7) struck out seven in five innings in his first win since June 10. He was charged with three earned runs and four hits.
