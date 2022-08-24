ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

FOX59

Football Friday Night: August 26th

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Rivals puts in-state 2025 duo Haralson and Sisley in national top-40

National recruiting outlet Rivals continues to roll out new and updated basketball rankings this week. For the first time the resource has published rankings for the class of 2025 — those players just starting their sophomore year of high school. The state of Indiana has produced two players in...
FISHERS, IN
Indiana Sports
cbs4indy.com

WRAL News

No. 9 Butler routs No. 22 Richmond, 40-7

Rockingham, N.C. — The No. 9 Butler Bulldogs moved to 2-0 on the season with a 40-7 win over the No. 22 Richmond Raiders on the road in Rockingham on Friday. The Bulldogs got the scoring started with their defense as Jeremy Nixon recovered a fumble for a touchdown to put the visitors ahead 7-0.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
Chalkbeat

Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name

Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Broad Ripple Ave. Closure Set For Sept. 6

INDIANAPOLIS--The closure of Broad Ripple Ave. from College to Winthrop, essentially the main part where the stores and restaurants are, will happen the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6, says WIBC traffic reporter Matt Bair. That date may change with weather conditions. The project is for replacing sidewalks, relocating utilities...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

