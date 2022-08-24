ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrodsburg, KY

WHAS 11

Hometown Proud in Somerset!

Come along and explore the capital of Lake Cumberland with Great Day Live in Somerset! Host Claudia Coffey and reporters Elle Bottom and Nailah Spencer take you around to explore all of the revitalization happening across town. See the artwork, activities, history, and more! To get more information, click the following links: SomerSplash Waterpark, City of Somerset, Jordan Justice Art, Somerset Tourism, Pulaski County Tourism, International Paranormal Museum, Kentucky Historical Society.
SOMERSET, KY
brides.com

An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
FRANKFORT, KY
bccolonels.com

Vandalism In Bourbon County

Crime in Kentucky has increased, over the past few months, with as little as our graffitied town sign, to something as big as gun violence and bank robbery. Recently, multiple areas have been graffitied in Bourbon County, including the BCHS Champion sign, the CVS, Bourbon Heights, Traditional Bank right by the Bourbon County Middle and High School, and more.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

One hospitalized after Saturday morning fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:50 am on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive off Versailles Road. At one point, 14 units were at the scene to assist with the fire at the fire. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

WATCH | Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Mary “Louise” Furlong

Mary “Louise” Furlong, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. She was born April 3, 1927 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Robert “Bob” Story and Myrtle Witty Story. Louise was a homemaker and was a graduate of Hiseville High School. She was a longtime member of New Salem Methodist Church and served as Church Treasurer for over 40 years.
GLASGOW, KY
clayconews.com

Glasgow Escapee captured in Pulaski County, Kentucky

SOMERSET, KY (August 26, 2022) - According to a report by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office via socical media on Thursday August 25, 2022, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck has reported that on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received an alert that Donald Shelton escaped from a work detail with the Barren County Jail in Glasgow, Kentucky. Shelton had previous addresses on Frances Drive and Isle Road in Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
bccolonels.com

History of Ghost Town Up In Flames

8 miles outside of Paris, in the Bourbon County district, Millersburg, KY was founded in 1779 by several families. The founders are “Robert Pollock, William McClellan, William Steele, and brothers William, Robert and John Miller”, which is listed on the Millersburg website. With a population of about 800, Millersburg, you could say, is a small town where everyone knows everyone. Such a town would never expect a real life disaster.
MILLERSBURG, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 15, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 15 – Aug. 19, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
BARREN COUNTY, KY

