Uvalde, TX

Uvalde victims, families call for special session at March For Our Lives rally

(UVALDE, Texas) -- March For Our Lives held a rally in front of the state capitol in Austin Saturday with parents who lost their children in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, families and survivors from a 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, and youth activists, to demand action on gun safety from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
