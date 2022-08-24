Read full article on original website
texas.gov
Governor Governor Abbott Announces $197,000 TWC Career Training Grant For Grayson College
Governor Greg Abbott today announced Grayson College has been awarded a more than $197,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) funding will help the Grayson County community college purchase and install high-fidelity manikin simulators for the Associate of Science Degree in Nursing program, providing hands-on training and real-life scenario experience for students.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Machuca To Aerospace And Aviation Advisory Committee
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Arturo Machuca to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on September 1, 2023. The Committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas. Arturo Machuca of Friendswood...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Lauds Bravery Of Law Enforcement At Texas Department Of Public Safety Graduation Ceremony
Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the hard work and dedication of new law enforcement graduates to serve and protect during his keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Recruit Graduation Ceremony in Austin. Addressing the crowd of new graduates and their families, the Governor congratulated the graduating...
texas.gov
District Equity Plans
Title I, Part A, Sec. 1112(b)(2) of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires all local educational agencies (LEAs) that receive Title I funds to create plans describing how the LEAs will decrease gaps as they relate to low-income students and students of color being taught at higher rates than other students by inexperienced, out-of-field, and ineffective teachers.
