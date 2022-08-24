Governor Greg Abbott today announced Grayson College has been awarded a more than $197,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) funding will help the Grayson County community college purchase and install high-fidelity manikin simulators for the Associate of Science Degree in Nursing program, providing hands-on training and real-life scenario experience for students.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO