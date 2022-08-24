Read full article on original website
2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
KLTV
Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deberry woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a family member’s car on fire. Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry was charged with arson and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Sheriff Sarah Fields reports...
KTRE
Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up
Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
‘We did it to help:’ Tyler boys set up lemonade stand, donate all proceeds to Fostering Collective
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jackson and Micah Longino, who are 8 and 6 years old respectively, have been begging their parents to have a lemonade stand for two years. Their mom and dad finally gave in, but not without a twist: They were told they had to pick a charity to give their profits. “We […]
ktbb.com
Smith County road projects update
TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
inforney.com
East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. "But it will grow back. It does come back," Cox said.
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested. Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
Exorcisms across the street: Kilgore neighbors worried about new construction
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE'S Avery Gorman about their venom response team.
KTRE
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it's in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself.
KLTV
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Finding Care for the Youngest Generation
When Amy Anderson schedules an interview for a child care teacher, she’s never sure if the candidate will show up. Even for new hires who have completed the required paperwork, a background check, fingerprinting and begin training, it’s not an unusual outcome – no two-week notice, and sometimes just a text message resignation.
Tyler police identify pedestrian killed after getting struck on South Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Tyler. Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler, walked across S. Broadway Ave from the area of the Whataburger around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police said he...
KLTV
Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
Two arrested in Rusk County after power tool theft
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Iowa were arrested in Rusk County on Tuesday after several power tools were reported stolen from a residence, according to the sheriff. The deputy who took the report was given descriptions from the caller of the stolen power tools and a description of a possible […]
