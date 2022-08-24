ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS19

2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KLTV

Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deberry woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a family member’s car on fire. Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry was charged with arson and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Sheriff Sarah Fields reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up

Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County road projects update

TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. "But it will grow back. It does come back," Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested. Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

Finding Care for the Youngest Generation

When Amy Anderson schedules an interview for a child care teacher, she’s never sure if the candidate will show up. Even for new hires who have completed the required paperwork, a background check, fingerprinting and begin training, it’s not an unusual outcome – no two-week notice, and sometimes just a text message resignation.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two arrested in Rusk County after power tool theft

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Iowa were arrested in Rusk County on Tuesday after several power tools were reported stolen from a residence, according to the sheriff. The deputy who took the report was given descriptions from the caller of the stolen power tools and a description of a possible […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX

