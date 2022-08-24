Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
LSU could be an option for this 2025 four-star legacy offensive lineman
The Tigers are one of several SEC (or soon-to-be SEC) teams in the mix for one of the top underclassmen prospects from the state of Louisiana. But beyond the benefits of in-state recruiting, they have a leg up as 2025 New Orleans interior lineman Brett Bordelon is an LSU legacy.
Devin Williams becomes first in what's expected to be a big UCLA recruiting class
Versatile power forward Devin Williams can fill a spot now for UCLA and for the future given the potentially high number of players who might leave after next season.
Corona Centennial big man Devin Williams commits to UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball
Williams has won back to back Southern Section Open Division championships with the Huskies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UCLA Coach Mick Cronin Reels in Top Forward Devin Williams
Williams starred for Centennial last season and had a strong summer run before making his final decision.
Comments / 0