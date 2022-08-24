ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Proud of East Texas: M&K Walker

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 4 hours...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Operation Buzzard

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 2 hours...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields

Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Gladewater, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Gladewater, TX
KLTV

Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard to deter buzzards

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 1 hour...
KILGORE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Spring Hill pulls a victory over Sabine Thursday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Spring Hill and Sabine faced off against each other Thursday night in one of the first football games of the season in East Texas. Spring Hill would win the game 44-34 over Sabine. We have highlights from the game.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning

After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Rodeo#Chamber#Gedco#Work Force East
KLTV

UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas housing market

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research held a networking lunch and presentation covering the latest trends and outlook on the East Texas housing market. Dr. Luis Torres, senior business economist for the San Antonio Branch of the Federal Reserve...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Hogs cause damage to Lear Park soccer fields in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Parks and Recreation Department said wild hogs have caused damage to soccer fields at Lear Park. Photos posted on Facebook from the department shows the damage done to the fields. “Unfortunately, we’re having to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
LONGVIEW, TX
East Texas Review

Komatsu expands its Longview, Texas facility

56,000-sq. ft. building to house office, employee center and customer experience center. To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview, Texas, U.S. Last month the company broke ground for the new 56,000-square-foot building at 2400 S. MacArthur St. and is targeting a move-in date of December 2023.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KLTV

City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - As more projects get funding approval from the City of Jacksonville, it’s likely more road work signs and torn up pavement will be seen through the city, at least for awhile. Director of Public and Community Services Randall Chandler said one big project is targeted...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
The Tyler Loop

Finding Care for the Youngest Generation

When Amy Anderson schedules an interview for a child care teacher, she’s never sure if the candidate will show up. Even for new hires who have completed the required paperwork, a background check, fingerprinting and begin training, it’s not an unusual outcome – no two-week notice, and sometimes just a text message resignation.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage beats Kilgore 45-10

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 45-10. Click the video above for the highlights.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Southern Roots Rabbit Show hops into Longview Exhibit Center

Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. East Texas investigators are looking into whether a recent tire fire was intentionally set. UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas housing market. Updated: 22 hours ago. The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy