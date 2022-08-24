Read full article on original website
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones fall to Witchita State in five sets
In its final match of the Rumble in the Rockies event, Iowa State fell to Wichita State in five sets. With the loss, the Cyclones currently possess a 1-2 record following their opening weekend. While the offense kept Iowa State competitive throughout the match, defensive woes ultimately cost the Cyclones....
Iowa State Daily
Victory Day allows Cyclones to view the game differently
Cyclone football Victory Day made its reappearance for the first time since COVID-19 shut down most football operations. The event’s impact was clear from the start as smiles stretched across every face on the field throughout the night. The Victory Day on Friday made an appearance for the fifth...
