wrkf.org
Move-in day for Isle de Jean Charles resettlement residents marked with relief — and uncertainty
Father Roch Naquin shows off his keys on at his new home at The New Isle subdivision in Gray. After more than six years since receiving funding and construction marred with delays, less than half of the Isle de Jean Charles residents were finally allowed to move into their new homes Wednesday morning through the Isle de Jean Charles resettlement program, a project spurred by extreme land loss.
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish inmates donated approximately $1,200 for school supplies
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that four Terrebonne Parish Schools will be the recipient of close to $1,200 in donated school supplies from a typically unlikely source…inmates!. In August, Sheriff Tim Soignet received a handwritten letter from inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Transitional...
houmatimes.com
UHN Election Board announces Special Election for District 2 and District 5
The United Houma Nation’s Election Board is seeking candidates for its Tribal Council in District 2 and 5. United Houma Nation is the largest tribe in Louisiana, with a citizenry of 18,000, servicing six parishes, including Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parish. The United Houma...
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
‘Provide for our future generation,’ Work release inmates hold supply giveaway for Terrebonne schools
Inmates with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Transitional Work Release Program, wrote the letter on August 6 requesting permission to host a back-to-school giveaway for the community.
howafrica.com
The Voodoo Priestess Of New Orleans Who Officiates With The Bible and African Traditions
Her voodoo practice dates back 200 years. Unlike the thematic portrayal of voodoo culture in mud thatch buildings with wooden objects sprinkled with blood and feathers with bottles loosely spread on the floor, the Voodoo Spiritual Temple in New Orleans depicts a flair of modernity in its outlook. A bible...
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
34-Year-Old Damion Jones Arrested After A Pedestrian Crash On LA Highway 182 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed one life. An initial investigation reveals Damion Jones, 34, from Gray was traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, east on LA [..]
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Big changes for two Italian restaurants show the heart of local hospitality
Andrea’s Restaurant and Adolfo’s Restaurant both serve Italian food. After that, it seems there are only differences, at least on the surface. Yet there is more, and it runs deep, as recent news of profound changes at each has revealed. It starts with the roles that each of...
L'Observateur
Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 24, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 24, 2022.
stmarynow.com
Nine young women vie for S&P queen title
Nine area young women are vying for the title of 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Queen. A king will also be announced. The coronation pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets, available at the door while seating lasts, are $8 for adults and $6 for children.
KTBS
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged with simply battery and malfeasance in office.
WTH? Louisiana Woman Hides In Box To Rob Dentist Office
There are some things you just can't make up, and this is one of those stories. Seriously, if "America's Dumbest Criminals" was still airing this video would be perfect for the show. KLFY Lafayette reported a female resident used a life-sized, rectangle cardboard box, to block security cameras at a local dentist's office from recording her break-in.
