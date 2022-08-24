The Stanhope Elmore High School Band will be providing desserts to compliment the Millbrook Men’s Club Annual Labor Day BBQ items. The Millbrook Men’s Club is a community service organization that provides support to many groups within the community. President Brannon Bowman explains that “We support area athletic teams, make contributions to all the area libraries, provide scholarships for athletic and academic excellence, and we are proud to continue our support of the Stanhope Elmore Marching Band.” The SEHS Band approached the MMC about a way they could take part in the extremely successful Labor Day BBQ, and baked goods were a natural complement to this event.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO