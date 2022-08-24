Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Stanhope Elmore Band to Partner with Millbrook Men’s Club at Annual Labor Day BBQ
The Stanhope Elmore High School Band will be providing desserts to compliment the Millbrook Men’s Club Annual Labor Day BBQ items. The Millbrook Men’s Club is a community service organization that provides support to many groups within the community. President Brannon Bowman explains that “We support area athletic teams, make contributions to all the area libraries, provide scholarships for athletic and academic excellence, and we are proud to continue our support of the Stanhope Elmore Marching Band.” The SEHS Band approached the MMC about a way they could take part in the extremely successful Labor Day BBQ, and baked goods were a natural complement to this event.
msn.com
Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags on veteran gravesites are becoming more costly for one Montgomery organization as they prepare for next spring. The Townsend Detachment #920 Marine Corps League regularly recognizes fallen Marine veterans by placing new flags on gravesites each year. “They may not have been killed in combat...
Andalusia Star News
Jones celebrates 90th birthday with family
James Jones celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at his niece’s home in Auburn, Alabama on August 20. Mr. Jones was born August 2, 1932 and has lived in Andalusia for most of his life. The U.S. Navy Veteran is married to his beautiful wife, Jenelle Jones, and on Sept. 12 they will celebrate their 58th anniversary. He and his wife are active members of the First Baptist Church of Gantt.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama bound on your next holiday? One look at a list of all the best things to do in Montgomery, AL, and you’ll be sold on adding this charming Southern city to your itinerary!. Located in Central Alabama, Montgomery is steeped in American history, often referred to as the...
Veterans suicide awareness: Alabama to remember 152 who died in 2020
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and seven state colleges to establish a veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember will feature displays of 152 American flags on the campuses of the participating colleges to honor and remember...
luvernejournal.com
Our view: Constructive feedback silver lining in Highland Home coaching controversy
In recent weeks in Crenshaw County, residents within the community have made their voices heard in their support of Jonny Mitchell, former head basketball coach at Highland Home School who still remains employed as a teacher at the school. Mitchell was dismissed from his Flying Squadron coaching duties Aug. 3,...
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
elmoreautauganews.com
ADVA Announces Partnerships for New Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is proud to announce a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) and colleges and universities around the state for a newly established Veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember serves as a visual reminder that...
elmoreautauganews.com
Downtown Wetumpka Hosts 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration
The shops in Downtown Wetumpka were themed for the 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration in recognition of Burton’s most famous Alabama film, Big Fish. Events took place on August 25 and August 26, and if you were walking down Company Street you would have been delighted to see visions of Batman and Robin, Sweeny Todd, Alice, Edward Scissorhands, and more.
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
capitalbnews.org
How LaTosha Brown Is Rewriting the Playbook for Engaging Black Voters
LaTosha Brown has spent the last quarter century focused on community organizing and other political work in the South. Brown is the 51-year-old voting rights activist and multitasking grandmother from Selma, Alabama, who co-founded Black Voters Matter in 2012 along with fellow activist Cliff Albright. BVM is a nonpartisan voting rights and community empowerment organization that engages and mobilizes Black folks to help increase their electoral power, particularly in the South.
Book It: Lake Martin Alabama’s Most Modern Cabin Airbnb with Luxury Dock
Go ahead and book it. This modern cabin Airbnb also has a perfect luxury dock that is ideal for the folks who love the water. The Airbnb host said that his incredible one-of-a-kind cabin is home to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Eclectic, Alabama. Click here to see the listing.
etxview.com
‘I’m greatly offended’ Councilmember calls for Dadeville playground renaming
A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation. Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson proposed on Tuesday, August 24, that her fellow council members join her in establishing a new name for the ‘Creation Plantation’ playground besides Keebler Park. “I know what a...
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
WTOK-TV
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
opelikaobserver.com
Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery
OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
alabamanews.net
City of Montgomery Purchases Old Governor’s House Hotel
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed that the city of Montgomery has purchased the vacant Governor’s House Hotel on South Boulevard. The Governor’s House was once a thriving spot for social events and gatherings, including many state election night celebrations. Over the years, the building has fallen into...
Hyundai supplier sued, accused of using child labor at Alabama plant
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. […]
