Wailea, HI

Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i performs in Wailea

About 500 guests were in attendance at a special performance by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i at The Shops at Wailea on Friday. The free concert “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” was held at the Center’s newly revitalized Performance Area for Hawaiian Cultural events.
Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale

Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Marriott “voluntourism” project helps with fishpond restoration on Maui

As part of Marriott International’s Insurance and Financial Services Forum held on Maui, Aug. 22 to 24, Meet Hawai‘i sponsored a mālama-focused voluntourism project in Kīhei. Sixty attendees, including Marriott executives, hoteliers and customers, helped with restoration efforts at Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond in South Maui. This was...
Toyota Hawaiʻi’s Holoholo Campaign donates $26K to 13 nonprofits

Today, Toyota Hawai‘i donated a total of $26,000 to 13 different nonprofit organizations as a part of its Toyota Hawai‘i Stories: Holoholo campaign, that followed the lives of extraordinary individuals and captured the positive impact they have on their communities. The following 13 nonprofit organizations received $2,000 each:
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Bird rescue team desperate to find two critically endangered ʻakikiki on Kaua’i

A bird rescue team left on a 10-day trip to a remote field camp in the Kauaʻi mountains, desperate to find two critically endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers, the ‘akikiki. Last year, biologists monitoring the area at Halehaha recorded a shocking drop in the number of ‘akikiki. The population of more than 70 birds recorded in 2015 had declined to just five. By June this year, only two of the tiny forest birds remained in the area.
He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska

IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
