mauinow.com
Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i performs in Wailea
About 500 guests were in attendance at a special performance by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i at The Shops at Wailea on Friday. The free concert “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” was held at the Center’s newly revitalized Performance Area for Hawaiian Cultural events.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale
Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Lantern festival during sunset on the Kohala Coast
Fairmont Orchid is hosting a floating lantern festival. The festival will take place along the Kohala Coast of Hawaii island.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
mauinow.com
Marriott “voluntourism” project helps with fishpond restoration on Maui
As part of Marriott International’s Insurance and Financial Services Forum held on Maui, Aug. 22 to 24, Meet Hawai‘i sponsored a mālama-focused voluntourism project in Kīhei. Sixty attendees, including Marriott executives, hoteliers and customers, helped with restoration efforts at Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond in South Maui. This was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy. “I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra. “The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas added. Vierra and De Freitas now run...
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
mauinow.com
Maui hospital receives zero “Condition Level Findings” from accrediting body
Maui Memorial Medical Center received zero “Condition Level Findings” during an unannounced visit by surveyors with The Joint Commission in July. This marked the hospital’s highest scores to date, according to a Maui Health press release. Surveyors arrived on July 25, for a multiple day, on-site survey...
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Biologists search for endangered Hawaiian Honeycreepers on Kauai
Five members from several bird rescue teams across the state of Hawaii packed for a ten-day camp on the island of Kauai to search for the last to ʻAkikiki birds, also known as Hawaiian honeycreepers.
mauinow.com
Toyota Hawaiʻi’s Holoholo Campaign donates $26K to 13 nonprofits
Today, Toyota Hawai‘i donated a total of $26,000 to 13 different nonprofit organizations as a part of its Toyota Hawai‘i Stories: Holoholo campaign, that followed the lives of extraordinary individuals and captured the positive impact they have on their communities. The following 13 nonprofit organizations received $2,000 each:
First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is opening
The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
mauinow.com
Ultra-fast fiber internet service available to some homes and businesses on Maui
During the first six months of 2022, Hawaiian Telcom extended its fiber-optic infrastructure to provide high-speed internet service to more than 22,000 homes and businesses across the state. More than half of these homes and businesses are on the neighbor islands, including parts of Haʻikū, Kīhei and Makawao on Maui....
mauinow.com
Bird rescue team desperate to find two critically endangered ʻakikiki on Kaua’i
A bird rescue team left on a 10-day trip to a remote field camp in the Kauaʻi mountains, desperate to find two critically endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers, the ‘akikiki. Last year, biologists monitoring the area at Halehaha recorded a shocking drop in the number of ‘akikiki. The population of more than 70 birds recorded in 2015 had declined to just five. By June this year, only two of the tiny forest birds remained in the area.
Radio Ink
He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska
IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
Aug 25: Sinkhole in Makakilo Drive leaves a sore eye
Listen to your daily news on the go with the KHON2 GO podcast, from Monday to Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
travelawaits.com
This Hawaii State Park Just Reopened To Campers For The First Time In Almost 2 Years
One of Hawaii’s premier locations is open again for overnight camping nearly two years after officials closed it due to overuse and abuse of the land. Kauai’s Polihale State Park reopened overnight camping earlier this month. Reservations can be made online for a spot up to 90 days in advance of a visit.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
