ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 9

Andy Woodford
3d ago

where do I sign to support this turnover? illegals getting licenses? 🙄

Reply(5)
7
Related
msn.com

Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecentersquare.com

California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session

(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hot969boston.com

Early Voting in Massachusetts Starts Saturday – What You Need To Know

The State Primary in Massachusetts is on September 6th, and there’s a lot you need to know. I’m going to break it down and make it as simple as possible. Some of the questions that people always have have to do with dates and deadlines. Others aren’t sure if they’re registered, and/or where they’re supposed to vote. Now that mail-in ballots are available, how does that work? And there’s always the question, what’s on my ballot? Early voting in Massachusetts starts Saturday. I’ll get to everything you need to know about that.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
msn.com

Massachusetts likely to ban new gas-powered cars, thanks to California

California’s newly announced ban on sales of fossil-fuel-burning cars and small trucks starting in 2035 has cleared the way for a similar ban in Massachusetts. That’s because of a provision in Massachusetts’s new climate change law, as well as a unique feature in federal law that lets California set environmental standards for other US states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Garry
thecentersquare.com

Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#The General Court#Democrats#Senate#Republicans
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy

PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy