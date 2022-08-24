City breaks ground at Vyne on Haven development; New transit-oriented development brings 200 luxury apartments to downtown

Read full article on original website
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Prospect Heights, catches fire, lands in river
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was killed in the fiery north suburban crash, authorities said.
msn.com
Village Cuts Deal With Gaslight Bar Owner To Close And Leave Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, IL — The Village of Oak Lawn has reached a tentative agreement with the new owner of the Gaslight Bar, which had its liquor license temporarily suspended this week after two bar patrons were accused of causing a fatal accident after spending the evening at the bar.
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
rejournals.com
J.C. Anderson completes build-out for a major food and beverage company in Northbrook
J.C. Anderson is pleased to announce that the firm has completed a renovation project for a global branded food company in Northbrook, Illinois. Construction included restructuring the space to accommodate a new brand acquisition and features office space along with a fully functional laboratory for testing, food storage, ready-to-eat space, test kitchens, fryers, roasters and a black iron exhaust system, as well as analytical equipment.
romeoville.org
135th Street Bridge Construction begins 8/29!
Daily lane closures on eastbound 135th Street (east of Route 53) will begin Monday, August 29th to facilitate bridge maintenance work being performed by PT Ferro Construction. Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane. The work is anticipated to take one month to complete. If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at (815) 886-1870.
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
After 27 years of serving the north suburbs, Bloomingdales in Old Orchard Mall will shut its door this October.
Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn
For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
wjol.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
Maharaj Indian Grill Expanding to Elmhurst and Schaumburg
The Elmhurst site will move into the former home of Uptown Eatery
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast is Closing its Doors After 25 Years
A popular Chicago Gold Coast restaurant that's been a favorite among diners for 25 years will soon be closing its doors -- but it's not due to retirement, or pandemic hardship. Instead, it's because their lease is ending. According to an announcement posted Thursday to the restaurant's Facebook page, Tavern...
msn.com
Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers
JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
Chicago Will Test Helicopter Taxi Service To O’Hare Next Month
If this test run works out, the trip from downtown Chicago to O'Hare could be cut down to 15 minutes or less. The company running the test is called Eve Air Mobility. They have been trying to build infrastructure in major cities to showcase their eVOTL electric helicopter as another option to ubers, taxis, and trains.
tornadopix.com
These are the highest residential sales in Will County in July
Barbie’s dream home — or at least a mansion with a museum dedicated to the ever-popular dolls — topped all other sales in Will County last month, becoming the first property in the area to fetch more than $5 million. Deals like those for the $5.3 million...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
