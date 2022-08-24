Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
kyma.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Arizona
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
msn.com
Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones
Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona traffic fatalities fall sharply as deaths nationally spike
While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in highway deaths in the first quarter of 2022, Arizona traffic fatalities were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report. The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Gov. Abbott accelerates busing of foreign nationals from southern border to New York City
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accelerating the state’s busing to New York City of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. through the southern border. The majority coming in are believed to not have valid asylum claims, are bypassing federal immigration law, and instead...
fox10phoenix.com
Border Patrol agent finds 2 children abandoned in southern Arizona desert, CBP says
AJO, Ariz. - A toddler and an infant were hospitalized after they were found abandoned by a Border Patrol agent in the southern Arizona desert. The incident happened on Aug. 25 when an Ajo Border Patrol agent was informed by a group of arrested migrants that two children were traveling alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Angela Fox-Heath, the complex manager, were attempting to serve an eviction notice on Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fire, according to police. Fox-Heath, 28, was found fatally hit. Responding officers found her in a courtyard. A SWAT team went into Stansell’s apartment and located a wounded Martinez-Garibay, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Border Patrol seizes $4.3 million of fentanyl in Arizona traffic stop
PHOENIX — Two U.S. citizens were arrested by Border Patrol on Wednesday after seizing 340 packages of fentanyl pills near Gila Bend, authorities said. While conducting a traffic stop on a white Chevy Equinox that had exited Interstate 8 at mile marker 115, agents discovered several black duffel bags in the vehicle.
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Majority of Arizona Voters Want Border Wall Built in the State
A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think that illegal immigration is “bad”...
Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth
MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
12news.com
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
KTAR.com
Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, fifth-largest decline in U.S.
WASHINGTON – Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, posting one of the steepest drops in a nation that saw the sharpest declines in lifespans since World War II, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tuesday said life expectancy in...
knau.org
Arizona among states to receive funds for abandoned oil and gas well cleanup
The Interior Department is giving 24 states, including Arizona, millions of dollars in funding to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday. It's part of $4.7 billion set...
Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates.
kjzz.org
Arizona life expectancy drops below national average, report shows
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona’s life expectancy decreased between 2019 and 2020, dipping below the national average. The report shows life expectancy in the state dropped by more than two years between 2019 and 2020 to 76.3. That’s lower than the national average of 77, which also decreased by two years.
fox10phoenix.com
Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
