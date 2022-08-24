The Murray City Council narrowly voted down an ordinance Thursday evening to annex property that would have been developed into an assisted living facility. The 6-5 vote to reject annexing about 17 acres on Robertson Road South follows concerns raised by some residents at a city council meeting earlier this month over the need for such a facility, concerns over potential traffic congestion and more. The Murray Ledger and Times reported Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning spoke in favor of the project in terms of economic growth.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO