WBBJ
UT Martin professor earns 10th degree
MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin professor graduates at spring commencement. According to information from UT Martin, one special graduate stood out at this year’s 2022 spring commencement, as one faculty member earned a master’s degree. On May 6, 2022, Dr. Daniel Pigg, UT Martin professor of English,...
Kait 8
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a strict new attendance policy. “My first reaction, it says ‘absence without no excuse, Saturday school or detention’ That should not be called for,” said a Hayti community member.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
wpsdlocal6.com
How higher interest rates could impact the local housing market
PADUCAH — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell informed Americans on Friday that interest rates will likely keep increasing in an attempt to curb inflation. The United States is currently facing its worst inflation rates in 40 years. So what does that mean for the housing market?. "I think we're...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Rebuilds hosts open house to encourage discussion between urban planner and people in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Organizations continue to help Mayfield move forward from the EF4 tornado that devastated the community in December, and they're working to collaborate with people in the community. Mayfield Rebuilds hosted an open house where members of the public met for the first time with an urban...
wpsdlocal6.com
Juvenile behind bars following threat at Community Christian Academy
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We are learning more about a threat of violence at a local school. Thursday, authorities were called in to investigate verbal threats at Community Christian Academy in McCracken County. A 13-year-old male student was taken into custody. He will remain in juvenile detention until he...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard County Elementary gets book vending machine
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Elementary School got a new vending machine — and it's for books. Students get tokens, and when they put them in the vending machine, they get to choose a book. The book selections are rotated, and they're chosen based on what books...
wkms.org
Murray city council narrowly rejects ordinance to annex property for assisted living facility
The Murray City Council narrowly voted down an ordinance Thursday evening to annex property that would have been developed into an assisted living facility. The 6-5 vote to reject annexing about 17 acres on Robertson Road South follows concerns raised by some residents at a city council meeting earlier this month over the need for such a facility, concerns over potential traffic congestion and more. The Murray Ledger and Times reported Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning spoke in favor of the project in terms of economic growth.
radionwtn.com
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
wpsdlocal6.com
Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater
PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
radionwtn.com
Scam Alert At Union City Energy Authority
Scam Alert: Union City Energy Authority has been made aware of individuals receiving calls, texts or emails requesting credit/debit card information to pay an outstanding bill. Union City Energy Authority does not solicit personal payment information nor do they accept payments over the phone, by text or email. They suggest deleting and not responding to these messages.
wpsdlocal6.com
"When people come through here it's like a party to help people." Paducah comes together to feed people in the Local 6 area with the Empty Bowls Project.
Volunteers and the community came together in Paducah Saturday in support of a grassroots effort to feed the hungry. For $18.00 a ticket a packed house choose from 1200 handmade bowls to fill with food from local favorites. Every dollar raised goes to the Community Kitchen. We spoke with people...
KFVS12
Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
thunderboltradio.com
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
wpsdlocal6.com
With Love, From Kentucky expands to second location in less than a year
LA CENTER, KY-- The hard work seems to have paid off because With Love, From Kentucky is opening a second location in La Center. In April, we brought you the story of a local gift shop working hard to open in time for one of the biggest events in Paducah- Quilt Week.
wpsdlocal6.com
'A historic step for Mayfield,' as bids submitted for courthouse demolition
MAYFIELD, KY — Next Monday, we'll learn more about the future landscape of Mayfield. That's when a contractor will be chosen for courthouse demolition. Bidding opened at 2 p.m. Thursday and closed Thursday evening. They had four bids come in. The lowest came from Youngblood Excavating and Contracting out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Heath High School shooting victims speak out ahead of shooter's parole hearing
PADUCAH — In one month, Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal will face the Kentucky State Parole Board to determine whether he is paroled. Carneal was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in October of 1998. The two-part hearing will start on Sept. 19 and end on Sept. 20.
wpsdlocal6.com
Long-term recovery group in Mayfield acquires new warehouse as 'one -stop-shop' for storm survivors
MAYFIELD, KY- It is a big step to streamline tornado recovery in Mayfield. The long-term recovery group just acquired a new warehouse set to be their headquarters. It will be a centralized spot for survivors. "We really see this facility as the next step in recovery for our community," said...
