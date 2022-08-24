ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

WBBJ

UT Martin professor earns 10th degree

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin professor graduates at spring commencement. According to information from UT Martin, one special graduate stood out at this year’s 2022 spring commencement, as one faculty member earned a master’s degree. On May 6, 2022, Dr. Daniel Pigg, UT Martin professor of English,...
MARTIN, TN
Kait 8

New attendance policy raises concerns from parents

HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a strict new attendance policy. “My first reaction, it says ‘absence without no excuse, Saturday school or detention’ That should not be called for,” said a Hayti community member.
HAYTI, MO
Martin, TN
Martin, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

How higher interest rates could impact the local housing market

PADUCAH — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell informed Americans on Friday that interest rates will likely keep increasing in an attempt to curb inflation. The United States is currently facing its worst inflation rates in 40 years. So what does that mean for the housing market?. "I think we're...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Ballard County Elementary gets book vending machine

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Elementary School got a new vending machine — and it's for books. Students get tokens, and when they put them in the vending machine, they get to choose a book. The book selections are rotated, and they're chosen based on what books...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Joe Biden
wkms.org

Murray city council narrowly rejects ordinance to annex property for assisted living facility

The Murray City Council narrowly voted down an ordinance Thursday evening to annex property that would have been developed into an assisted living facility. The 6-5 vote to reject annexing about 17 acres on Robertson Road South follows concerns raised by some residents at a city council meeting earlier this month over the need for such a facility, concerns over potential traffic congestion and more. The Murray Ledger and Times reported Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning spoke in favor of the project in terms of economic growth.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County

Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater

PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Scam Alert At Union City Energy Authority

Scam Alert: Union City Energy Authority has been made aware of individuals receiving calls, texts or emails requesting credit/debit card information to pay an outstanding bill. Union City Energy Authority does not solicit personal payment information nor do they accept payments over the phone, by text or email. They suggest deleting and not responding to these messages.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

"When people come through here it's like a party to help people." Paducah comes together to feed people in the Local 6 area with the Empty Bowls Project.

Volunteers and the community came together in Paducah Saturday in support of a grassroots effort to feed the hungry. For $18.00 a ticket a packed house choose from 1200 handmade bowls to fill with food from local favorites. Every dollar raised goes to the Community Kitchen. We spoke with people...
PADUCAH, KY
