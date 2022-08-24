The Elmhurst Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the 7th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest. The Craft Beer Fest takes place on Sept. 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Elmhurst History Museum, located at 120 E. Park Ave. in downtown Elmhurst.

