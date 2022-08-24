ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest returns on Sept. 17

The Elmhurst Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the 7th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest. The Craft Beer Fest takes place on Sept. 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Elmhurst History Museum, located at 120 E. Park Ave. in downtown Elmhurst.
