Utah State

The Hill

Utah sues Biden over restored national monument boundaries

The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its decision to restore the size of two national monuments that were shrunk by then-President Trump. The size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments, both located in Utah, were cut by nearly half and about 85 percent, respectively, during the Trump administration.
