Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears...
Biden criticizes 'semi-fascism' underpinning the 'extreme MAGA philosophy' in fiery return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden offered one of his sharpest rebukes Thursday of Republicans who have stuck to the credo of his predecessor, labeling it "semi-fascism" and predicting it has gone too far for most of the country.
Utah sues Biden over restored national monument boundaries
The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its decision to restore the size of two national monuments that were shrunk by then-President Trump. The size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments, both located in Utah, were cut by nearly half and about 85 percent, respectively, during the Trump administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
Kari Lake was a television news anchor in Phoenix for decades. Now, the Arizona gubernatorial candidate bashes the media as propagandists and uses her on-air savvy to rally Trump supporters.
Saudi firm has pumped Arizona groundwater for years without paying. Time to pony up
The Butler Valley is an empty stretch of desert west of Phoenix, worthy of note for two reasons. It holds more than 6 million acre-feet of groundwater, strategically located near the Central Arizona Project canal. And more than 99% of Butler Valley is owned by the state of Arizona in...
RELATED PEOPLE
7 more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 17
(The Center Square) – The judges and county commissioners of seven more Texas counties signed resolutions declaring an invasion at the southern border this week, citing unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling occurring at the U.S. border with Mexico under the Biden administration. The seven...
Doug Mastriano, Trump-backed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, posed in Confederate uniform while in military
Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator and gubernatorial candidate, has been a vocal 2020 election denier.
Kari Lake drops controversial endorsement after backlash; Beloved Arizona Boy Scout summer camp to remain open; Easy college dorm meals
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake's revocation of the endorsement happened quietly as Jarrin Jackson still touted her support on his campaign website. Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America will find other ways to help pay its contribution...
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) to learn more about this sect of the Mormon Church.
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
Colorado state senator switches parties, choosing ‘truth over conspiracy'
A Colorado state senator is a member of the Republican Party no longer, announcing that he will be affiliated with the Democratic Party moving forward.
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Georgia's Kemp plans to spend $100M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for law enforcement
(The Center Square) — Another day, another dollar dispersed. Georgia's governor is again turning to federal COVID-19 relief money to provide grants to another constituency. This time, he plans to give $100 million to law enforcement agencies statewide. Gov. Brian Kemp is turning to the American Rescue Plan and...
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0